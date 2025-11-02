The three-year program will deploy AI and robotics to digitize the full inspection-to-decision workflow, integrating robotic data with operational systems and AI insights

Gecko presents first UAE manufactured robot to ADNOC Gas CEO

Abu Dhabi, UAE – ADNOC Gas plc and its subsidiaries (together referred to as “ADNOC Gas” or the “Company”) (ADX symbol: ADNOCGAS / ISIN: AEE01195A234), a world-class integrated gas processing and sales company, today announced a multi-year agreement with AIQ and Gecko Robotics to deploy AI and robotics across its facilities, marking for ADNOC Gas and AIQ a strategic entry into robotics and edge intelligence. Gecko presented ADNOC Gas CEO Fatema Al Nuaimi with the first UAE manufactured robot at the ENACT event held in Abu Dhabi today.

The collaboration brings together Gecko’s cutting-edge robots and AI powered software platform, Cantilever, with AIQ’s expertise in deploying advanced AI models across ADNOC’s broader ecosystem to transform how industrial assets are inspected, analyzed, and maintained. The Inspection AI platform will generate over $300 million in maintenance and inspection cost savings over the next five years. The unified platform will enable predictive maintenance, reduce shutdowns, help to extend asset lifespan and improve operational efficiency.

ADNOC Gas was the first UAE client of Gecko Robotics to use their robots first in 2023. The addition of Cantilever brings Advanced AI technologies to further improve the accuracy of the inspection systems. Gecko is also exploring manufacturing robotics in UAE based on strong indications for the future demand from ADNOC Gas and across the ADNOC Group towards the usage of its robotics and AI systems.

The Cantilever platform digitizes the entire asset-integrity workflow, from inspection to decision, by integrating robotic inspection data with operational systems, process data, and analytics. The result is a single intelligence environment where engineers can visualize asset health, query performance through natural-language AI, and act on predictive insights in real time.

Fatema Al Nuaimi, CEO of ADNOC Gas said: “Efficiency improvements, cost reduction, and safety enhancements are what we strive for in our day-to-day operations. Finding technology that delivers all three is the main aim in our AI and technology transformation journey. Integrating robotics and AI into our operations marks a major milestone in that journey. This partnership demonstrates how we can leverage cutting-edge technologies to strengthen asset reliability, enhance safety, and set new benchmarks for operational excellence across our network.”

Jake Loosararian, CEO and Co-Founder of Gecko Robotics commented: “In the 19th century, train tracks fueled the Industrial Revolution. Today, data will be the same for AI. Becoming AI-native means building the rails that algorithms run on. That’s how we unlock the future of energy by turning AI hype into AI impact. And there is no better example of that happening than here in Abu Dhabi with ADNOC Gas under the bold leadership of Fatema Al Nuaimi.”

Dennis Jol, CEO of AIQ said: “This marks a defining step for AIQ as we extend intelligence from the cloud to the field. By embedding AI directly into robotic systems and inspection workflows, we are closing the loop from inspection to insight to action, creating the foundation for truly autonomous, intelligent operations. Through these types of partnerships, we are accelerating the deployment of truly autonomous systems capable of driving significant gains in operational efficiency and safety.”

Under the three-year agreement, Gecko will lead the AI integration and predictive analytics layer with its Cantilever platform while AIQ will take the outputs of the program and deploy them to the broader ADNOC ecosystem. Year 1 focuses on joint deployment and data modeling, followed by scaled platform access and continuous AI optimization in Years 2 and 3. The program is designed to reduce unplanned outages, strengthen safety, and improve overall integrity performance across critical energy assets.

Robotics are a key element of future proofing ADNOC Gas, which aligns with its strategy to utilize AI and technology to improve efficiency in every element of its operations. Maintenance and planned shutdowns are key areas where technology can improve performance, lower HSE exposure, and reduce both time and costs.

About ADNOC Gas

ADNOC Gas, listed on the ADX (ADX symbol: “ADNOCGAS” / ISIN: “AEE01195A234”), is a world-class, large-scale integrated gas processing and sales company operating across the gas value chain, from receipt of feedstock from ADNOC through large, long-life operations for gas processing and fractionation to the sale of products to domestic and international customers. ADNOC Gas supplies approximately 60% of the UAE’s sales gas needs and supplies end-customers in over 20 countries. To find out more, visit: www.adnocgas.ae

