​​​​​Annual dividend to grow to at least $1.15 billion by 2028; Board retains discretion for additional dividends over time

Expansion continues as Company’s 2025 guidance targets revenue between $4.6-$4.8 billion, resulting in at least 14% year-on-year growth

Abu Dhabi, UAE – ADNOC Drilling Company PJSC (“ADNOC Drilling” or the “Company”) (ADX symbol: ADNOCDRILL / ISIN: AEA007301012) confirms shareholders’ approval of all agenda items at its Annual General Meeting, including the distribution of its final cash dividend payment for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Record Financial Results for the 12 Months Ended December 31, 2024

ADNOC Drilling’s full-year revenue increased significantly to a record $4.034 billion, rising by 32% year-on-year and its full-year EBITDA reached a record high of $2.01 billion, up 36% year-on-year. Since the Company’s listing on ADX in 2021, its net profit for the full year has more than doubled, culminating in $1.30 billion in 2024.

By leveraging the strength of its balance sheet, the Company remains committed to pursuing smart growth, seizing new opportunities and maximizing shareholder value over the long term.

Abdulrahman Abdulla Al Seiari, ADNOC Drilling CEO, said: “Our record-breaking financial performance and dividend reflect ADNOC Drilling’s strong momentum as the world’s fastest growing energy services company. With a 10% dividend increase to $788 million in 2024 and a commitment to further increase it by at least 10% in 2025 and beyond, we continue to deliver exceptional value to our shareholders while investing in the future.

“Our targeted expansion across the region, AI-powered rigs and cutting-edge oilfield services position us for even greater success. As we accelerate innovation through Enersol and unlock Abu Dhabi’s unconventional energy potential through Turnwell, ADNOC Drilling remains at the forefront of the industry – driving efficiency, sustainability and long-term progressive returns for our shareholders.”

Final 2024 Dividend

The final shareholder-approved cash dividend payment for 2024 amounts to $394 million (c.9.05 fils per share). This brings the total 2024 dividend to $788 million (c.18.1 fils per share), representing a 10% year-on-year increase versus 2023. The dividend will be paid on or around April 11, 2025, to all shareholders of record as of March 27, 2025.

Looking ahead, the dividend is expected to increase to at least $867 million for 2025, reaching at least $1.15 billion by 2028, based on the minimum 10% year-on-year increase, in line with the Company’s progressive dividend policy. The policy grants the Board of Directors discretion to distribute additional dividends above this floor, reaffirming ADNOC Drilling’s commitment to maximizing growth and returns for its shareholders.

This growth trajectory is supported by the Company’s fleet expansion, projected revenue growth and robust returns, including return on average capital employed (ROACE), which in 2024 exceeded 20% as well as return on equity (ROE) surpassed 30%. Additionally, ADNOC Drilling expects substantial free cash flow of up to $1.6 billion in 2025[1] and net income growth with an implied payout ratio of less than 65% at the dividend floor in 2025. This strategic approach positions ADNOC Drilling for significant financial and operational success in the coming years.

Accelerated Growth in 2025

In 2025, ADNOC Drilling is set to enhance its operational capacity, projecting a rig count of over 148 by 2026 and more than 151 by 2028. The introduction of advanced rigs with AI-enabled technologies will enhance efficiency and bolster its oilfield services (OFS) segment, delivering greater value to customers. Having extended its contract in Jordan and gained prequalification in Kuwait and Oman, ADNOC Drilling continues to pave the way for further regional expansion in 2025.

To date, Enersol, its joint venture with Alpha Dhabi, has announced acquisitions worth c.$800 million to acquire majority stakes in four tech-enabled oilfield service companies, and looking ahead, it aims to solidify its position as an AI-centric investment company. Turnwell, ADNOC Drilling's joint venture with SLB and Patterson-UTI, which has delivered an accelerated total of 30 wells to date and continues to drive efficiencies across the value chain, is also well-positioned to enable the recovery of Abu Dhabi’s unconventional resources to meet the global energy demand.

Full Year 2025 and Medium-Term Guidance

On the back of record 2024 financial results, ADNOC Drilling announced its full year 2025 guidance, reaffirming continued growth. Among the key guidance metrics, in 2025 the Company expects total revenue between $4.6 to $4.8 billion, and EBITDA of $2.15 to $2.3 billion with a margin range of 46%-48%. Net Profit is expected to be between $1.35 to $1.45 billion, with a margin range of 28%-30%.

Moreover, ADNOC Drilling expects CapEx of between $0.35 to $0.55 billion, free cash flow (excluding M&A) between $1.3 to $1.6 billion, and a dividend floor of $0.87 billion, while maintaining a conservative leverage target of up to 2.0x Net Debt / EBITDA.

The Company’s full year 2025 financial guidance is presented below:

USD Billions (unless otherwise stated) FY2025 Guidance Revenue 4.60 – 4.80 Onshore Revenue 1.95 – 2.10 Offshore Revenue (Jack-up & Islands) [2] 1.35 – 1.45 Oilfield Services Revenue 1.10 – 1.25 EBITDA 2.15 – 2.30 EBITDA Margin 46% – 48% Net Profit 1.35 – 1.45 Net Profit Margin 28% – 30% CapEx (excluding M&A) [3] 0.35 – 0.55 FCF (excluding M&A) [4] 1.30 – 1.60 Leverage target <2.0x Dividend floor (+10% vs 2024) 0.87

Note: the 2025 guidance excludes the acceleration of unconventional and any additional land rigs (i.e. 2025 capex guidance only includes maintenance capex and island rigs).

ADNOC Drilling’s medium-term guidance is as follows:

FY2026 Revenue expected at around $5 billion

Around 50% conventional EBITDA margin (conventional drilling margins exceeding 50% and OFS margin in a range of 22-26% medium-term)

Conservative long-term leverage target of up to 2.0x Net Debt / EBITDA

Net working capital as percentage of revenue target of around 12%

Maintenance CapEx of $200-$250 million per annum (excluding organic and inorganic growth CapEx)

148+ rigs by 2026 and 151+ by 2028

About ADNOC Drilling

ADNOC Drilling, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX symbol “ADNOCDRILL”; ISIN AEA007301012), is the largest drilling and integrated drilling services (IDS) company in the Middle East by fleet size, owning and operating one of the largest multi-discipline drilling fleets in the world.

The Company is a critical link in ADNOC’s upstream business, as ADNOC responsibly accelerates its production capacity targets in light of globally increasing demand for energy and enables the UAE’s gas growth. ADNOC Drilling incorporated IDS into its portfolio in 2018 and now offers a total solution of start-to-finish wells and associated services that encompass the entire drilling value chain. To find out more, visit: www.adnocdrilling.ae

[1] Excluding M&A

[2] Starting from the first quarter of 2025, the Company plans to simplify its reporting structure by reducing the number of segments from four to three. The results of Offshore Jack-Up and Offshore Island will be combined under a new segment called Offshore

[3] Maintenance CapEx + CapEx for island rigs. It does not consider CapEx for potential additional land rigs and cash outflows associated with M&A

[4] Free Cash flow calculated as EBITDA – CapEx – D Working Capital – taxes. It does not consider cash outflows associated with M&A