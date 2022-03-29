Company plans to open more dedicated CNG stations across UAE to cater for the growing number of hybrid and natural-gas-powered vehicles

Abu Dhabi, UAE: ADNOC Distribution, the UAE’s largest fuel and convenience retailer, has opened the company’s first dedicated compressed natural gas (CNG) refueling station. Located on Al Falah Street on Abu Dhabi Island, the station has been fully refurbished to offer natural gas vehicles (NGVs) access to convenient refueling in the city center.

One of 30 locations where CNG is offered at ADNOC service stations across the country, the Al Zahiyah Station is part of a strategic relocation of CNG fueling to more convenient, dedicated locations – allowing NGV customers wider options to refuel their natural gas vehicles.

“The demand for CNG has risen steadily in recent years – both with large scale businesses, including taxi companies, as well as every day consumers,” said Eng. Bader Saeed Al Lamki CEO, ADNOC Distribution. “The new station aims to bring convenient, inner-city access to CNG fueling, with four dedicated pumps. We now have seven stations offering CNG located on Abu Dhabi Island, and many more throughout the UAE.”

ADNOC Distributionhas been offering the alternative fuel at its service stations for more than a decade, with the first NGV conversions conducted in September 2010. To date, over 10,000 vehicles have been converted to operate on CNG. CNG burns more efficiently than conventional fuels, helping to reduce pollution and carbon footprint. It is also regarded as one of the safest, and most cost-efficient auto-fuels available.

Almost all petrol vehicles can be converted to run on CNG, in addition to regular fuel. The conversions are performed by authorized NGV Conversion Workshop operators – adhering to the highest safety standards. All conversion are further checked and certified by a Third Part Inspector agency – in line with rules and regulations under guidance of the Emirates Authority for Standardization and Metrology (ESMA).

About ADNOC Distribution

ADNOC Distribution, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) under the symbol “ADNOCDIST”, is the leading fuel distributor and convenience store operator in the UAE. ADNOC Distribution operates 462 retail fuel stations, 346 convenience stores as of 31 December 2021 and is the leading marketer and distributor of fuels to commercial, industrial and government customers throughout the UAE. ADNOC Distribution is the only fuel retailer operating in all seven emirates in the UAE, and in 2018 expanded its retail fuels operations internationally in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia where it operates 40 retail fuel stations as of 31 December 2021. To find out more, visit www.adnocdistribution.ae.

