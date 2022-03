Latest range of lubricants comprises Voyager PX Green for petrol engines and Voyager DX Green for diesel engines

Range will carry certifications from the internationally recognized American Petroleum Institute (API) as well as major vehicle manufacturer approvals

Abu Dhabi, UAE: ADNOC Distribution, the UAE’s largest fuel and convenience retailer, is launching a new Voyager Green Series range of lubricant products for both petrol and diesel engines, made from 100% plant-based base oil. The new products are part of ADNOC Distribution’s overall strategy to continue expanding its sustainable and environmentally-friendly product range.

Voyager PX Green is developed specifically for petrol engines and Voyager DX Green for diesel engines. The high-quality blending technology is the first approach in the region to be made entirely from plant-based base oils, showcasing the company’s commitment to offering customers more environmentally friendly product options.

Eng. Bader Saeed Al Lamki, CEO, ADNOC Distribution, said: “This innovative new range offers our customers an even greater range of choices to select the right lubricant for their vehicles. Leveraging our in-house research team and production facilities, we will continue to invest in innovation that offers greater choice, quality and supports our move towards a more diversified energy mix.”

Plant-based base oils are made from sustainable feedstock sources, such as palm, soy, coconut and rapeseed. The range is formulated to deliver higher levels of engine performance than conventional synthetic base oils, due to its unique molecular composition. The new series will also carry certifications from the internationally recognized American Petroleum Institute (API) as well as and major vehicle manufacturer approvals, so customers can be assured of the highest levels of quality.

ADNOC Distribution formulates and produces the Voyager Green Series at its dedicated facility in the UAE, ensuring the highest levels of quality and efficiency in accordance with international standards. This new lubricants range will be available in the UAE from March 2022, as well as across the company’s international distribution network of 19 countries.

-Ends-

About ADNOC Distribution

ADNOC Distribution, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) under the symbol “ADNOCDIST”, is the leading fuel distributor and convenience store operator in the UAE. ADNOC Distribution operates 462 retail fuel stations, 346 convenience stores as of 31 December 2021 and is the leading marketer and distributor of fuels to commercial, industrial and government customers throughout the UAE. ADNOC Distribution is the only fuel retailer operating in all seven emirates in the UAE, and in 2018 expanded its retail fuels operations internationally in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia where it operates 40 retail fuel stations as of 31 December 2021. To find out more, visit www.adnocdistribution.ae.

For media inquiries, please contact: media@adnocdistribution.ae