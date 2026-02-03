Record full-year net profit of $761 million, up 15.4% YoY, driven by growth momentum across all business verticals

Fuel volumes increased by 4.5% YoY to 15.7 billion liters in 2025

Non-fuel retail gross profit increased 14.4% YoY, with non-fuel retail transactions up 9.3% YoY

Key milestone reached with network expanded to over 1000 service stations, up 13% YoY

The company has proposed a dividend of $350 million for the second half of 2025, bringing the total 2025 dividend to $700 million

Abu Dhabi, UAE: ADNOC Distribution (ISIN: AEA006101017) (Symbol: ADNOCDIST), the UAE’s largest fuel and convenience retailer, today announced its full-year 2025 financial results, delivering its strongest annual performance on record, underpinned by disciplined execution of its growth strategy, accelerated network expansion and sustained earnings momentum throughout 2025.

In 2025, ADNOC Distribution delivered EBITDA of $1,166 million, an 11.1% year-on-year increase, while net profit grew by 15.4% year-on-year to $761 million, exceeding analyst expectations. This strong performance was driven by sustained demand across all fuel and non-fuel retail operating segments and growing contribution from international operations.

The Company also delivered record retail and commercial fuel volumes of 15.7 billion litres in 2025, supported by increased network scale, higher footfall and disciplined execution across its three markets: the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt. This performance reflects the resilience of ADNOC Distribution’s core fuel business which leverages on strong economic growth momentum.

Non-fuel retail segment delivered continued growth in 2025, with gross profit up 14.4% YoY and transactions increasing 9.3% YoY. Customer engagement remained strong, with ADNOC Rewards membership exceeding 2.61 million, and more than 350,000 new members joining in the past twelve months alone, an increase of 16% YoY.

Bader Saeed Al Lamki, CEO of ADNOC Distribution, said: “2025 was a milestone year for ADNOC Distribution, delivering record financial performance while advancing our transformation into a mobility and convenience retail leader. Strong execution across our core fuel business, non-fuel retail, network expansion and EV infrastructure demonstrates the resilience of our business model and our ability to adapt to evolving customer needs. Since IPO, we have delivered a total shareholder return of 120%; as we look ahead to 2026, we remain focused on disciplined growth, operational excellence and delivering sustainable long-term value for our shareholders.”

The Company accelerated its network expansion, adding last year 119 new service stations, exceeding the revised higher full-year guidance of 90–100 additions. Total network of retail fuel stations achieved 1,010 service stations, a 13% year-on-year increase. The Company remains on track to reach 1,150 service stations by 2028, in line with its long-term growth strategy.

ADNOC Distribution also significantly scaled up its EV charging infrastructure in 2025, installing 182 new fast and super-fast charging points in strategic locations, taking the total E2GO network in the UAE to 402 charging points, a 83% YoY growth. This expansion positions the Company firmly on track to reach up to 750 charging points by 2028, supporting the UAE’s electrification agenda and reinforcing ADNOC Distribution’s role as a future-ready mobility provider.

2025 also marked a year of major strategic milestones for ADNOC Distribution. In September, the refreshed Oasis by ADNOC brand was launched; repositioning the convenience retail offer around a “on the gourmet” proposition with upgraded food, beverage, and barista-crafted coffee offerings, reinforcing a consistent, higher-quality customer experience across the network. In November, the launch of The Hub by ADNOC further advanced this strategy, introducing a large-format, destination-led retail concept that integrates fuel, EV charging and car care with complementary lifestyle offerings to support non-fuel revenue growth. The company launched six Hub locations in 2025, in line with plans to launch 30 Hubs by 2030.

The Board has proposed a dividend of $350 million for the second half of 2025, bringing the total 2025 dividend to $700 million. The proposal will be presented for shareholders’ approval during the Company’s Annual General Assembly (AGM) to be scheduled in March 2026. As previously announced, ADNOC Distribution will adopt quarterly dividend payments from Q1 2026, and subject to shareholders’ approval at the AGM, will extend its dividend policy through 2030, reinforcing its long-term commitment to delivering attractive and predictable shareholder returns. Under the policy, shareholders are entitled to an annual dividend of at least USD 700 million or 75% of net profit, whichever is higher.



The shift to quarterly payouts enhances return visibility and provides shareholders with more frequent distributions, while maintaining exposure to future earnings growth. The extension of the policy brings the Company’s total announced dividend payments and proposed dividends to a minimum of USD 4.9 billion between 2023 and 2030.

In 2026, ADNOC Distribution expects to sustain this growth momentum, supported by continued network expansion and increasing non-fuel retail contribution. By leveraging its strong financial position, expanding its regional footprint, and advancing its transformation into a native AI focused enterprise, the Company is well-placed to unlock new efficiencies, capture future opportunities, and strengthen long-term shareholder value creation. In 2026, ADNOC Distribution plans to add 60-70 new stations across its network, as well as installing 50-60 additional fast and super-fast charging points.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

(USD Millions) Q4 2024 Q4 2025 % Change 2024 2025 % Change Gross profit 438 504 15.1% 1,692 1,891 11.7% EBITDA 260 281 8.1% 1,049 1,166 11.1% Underlying EBITDA 268 259 -3.6% 989 1,089 10.1% Net profit 158 182 15.1% 659 761 15.4%

About ADNOC Distribution

ADNOC Distribution is a leading mobility retailer in UAE. The Company has been providing energy for customers’ journeys since 1973. Since this time, the Company has continuously been at the forefront of providing the best in customer service. Today, ADNOC Distribution enables, enhances, and energizes every customer journey thanks to digitally enabled, innovative customer experiences and high-quality non-fuel retail products. The Company operates service stations in all seven emirates in its home country, plus Saudi Arabia and Egypt, and sells lubricants in 52 countries across the world via distributors. Now in its 52nd year, ADNOC Distribution has 1,010 service stations, 567 in the UAE, 199 in Saudi Arabia, and 244 in Egypt. As a non-fuel retail leader in the UAE, it operates 384 ADNOC Oasis convenience stores, 37 vehicle inspection centers, and other leading services spanning car wash, lube change, and has nearly 400 EV charging points installed under the E2GO brand in the UAE. The Company is also the leading marketer and distributor of fuels to commercial, industrial, and government customers throughout the UAE. All figures as of 31 December 2025. ADNOC Distribution aims to be the global mobility retailer of choice, enabler of sustainable mobility, and provider of exceptional customer experiences. To find out more, visit www.adnocdistribution.ae.