ADNOC and Nafis to unlock high-skilled jobs in advanced sectors including artificial intelligence, engineering and manufacturing

Abu Dhabi, UAE – ADNOC and the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (Nafis) have signed a strategic collaboration agreement to create 13,500 new private sector jobs for UAE Nationals in ADNOC’s supply chain by 2028. The agreement supports the UAE’s goal to create 100,000 private sector jobs for Emiratis over the next three years and will unlock high-skilled jobs in advanced sectors including artificial intelligence (AI), engineering and manufacturing.

As part of the agreement, job and training opportunities will be offered to UAE Nationals in the Al Dhafra region during the current year. Additionally,1,000 vocational training opportunities will be provided by ADNOC for UAE university graduates in private companies operating in ADNOC's supply chain through Nafis’s Apprentice Program.

His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO, said: “Nurturing and empowering local talent is a top priority for ADNOC, and we are extremely proud of the impact of our ICV program in upskilling our people. Through this new agreement with Nafis, we will provide more private-sector job opportunities for local talent that enable them to contribute to the UAE’s industrial and economic growth, as we grow our diversified portfolio to ensure a secure, reliable, and responsible supply of energy to the world.”

The collaboration builds on the achievements of ADNOC’s In-Country Value (ICV) program which has created 11,500 jobs for UAE Nationals in the private sector since it was launched in 2018. This new agreement will take the total private sector jobs created by ADNOC to 25,000 across its supply chain by 2028 as it accelerates UAE talent development and expands the scope of its ICV program.

His Excellency Ghannam Butti Al Mazrouei, Secretary General of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, said: “This agreement with ADNOC reaffirms our commitment to empowering Emirati youth and enhancing their integration into the workforce. Through strategic partnerships with the government and private sectors, we aim to create more opportunities for UAE Nationals and ensure their meaningful participation in the country’s economic growth and development. This commitment aligns with our wise leadership’s vision of empowering local talent and enhancing their contribution to the sustainable development process. By urging private sector companies to prioritize employing Nationals, we are not only investing in the future of our youth but also enhancing economic sustainability through a diverse workforce.”

As part of the next phase of ADNOC's ICV program, the company is expanding the scope to partner with more local and international companies and empower the next generation of Emirati entrepreneurs, micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises (mSMEs), and talented UAE Nationals to improve the country’s self-sufficiency. Target sectors include advanced technology including artificial intelligence (AI), manufacturing, transportation, and lower-carbon solutions.

In recent years, Nafis and ADNOC have signed several agreements focused on creating highly skilled jobs for UAE talent in ADNOC’s supply chain.

