Projects will leverage Baker Hughes’ hydrogen expertise and technology portfolio, including new growth stage technologies it has invested in from Nemesys, Levidian, and Ekona Power

Collaboration builds on ADNOC’s $15 billion commitment towards decarbonization projects by 2030

Abu Dhabi, UAE –: ADNOC and Baker Hughes announced today an agreement to accelerate the development and commercialization of technology solutions for green and low-carbon hydrogen, as well as graphene.

The agreement, which follows a strategic technology collaboration agreement signed between the two companies in November 2022, will see ADNOC collaborate with Baker Hughes as a strategic partner to study and pilot, the deployment of innovative solutions from Baker Hughes’ hydrogen portfolio. These include new growth stage decarbonization technologies Baker Hughes has invested in across the graphene, methane pyrolysis and next-generation electrolysis spaces.

The agreement was signed at the UAE CLIMATE TECH conference in Abu Dhabi, where over 1,000 global policy makers, innovators, and industrial leaders met to drive technological solutions for decarbonization. The collaboration builds on ADNOC’s $15 billion commitment towards decarbonization projects by 2030.

Musabbeh Al Kaabi, ADNOC Executive Director, Low Carbon Solutions and International Growth Directorate, said: “The unique properties of graphene make it a promising agent to help decarbonize a variety of hard-to-abate sectors while hydrogen can serve to accelerate decarbonization as it does not generate any carbon emissions at point of use. Across ADNOC, we are proactively pursuing a strategy to accelerate the production and deployment of low-carbon and renewable hydrogen. We look forward to working in partnership with Baker Hughes, and its venture companies, as part of our continuing journey to transform, decarbonize, and future proof the way we provide energy to the world.”

Within the agreement, ADNOC will leverage Baker Hughes’ extensive hydrogen expertise and broad portfolio to test and develop solutions to produce low-cost green hydrogen and graphene at scale, helping to decarbonize operations. The collaboration will include exploring the application of three emerging technologies that Baker Hughes has invested in.

Piloting next-generation electrolyser technology from Nemesys, to explore the possibility of installing and operating an electrolyzer at the ADNOC Research and Innovation Center (ADIRC) in Abu Dhabi, building on the center’s growing portfolio of technology development capabilites. Field testing methane plasma technology from Levidian to capture carbon in the form of high quality graphene and hydrogen in ADNOC Gas’ facilities. The graphene produced will be tested for industrial use cases by researchers at Khalifa University (RIC-2D). Testing the use of Ekona Power’s growth stage methane pyrolysis technology to produce low-Green House Gases (GHG) intensity hydrogen.

“We are proud to support ADNOC on its continuing journey to deploy new climate technology solutions that can advance the global energy transition,” said Lorenzo Simonelli, Baker Hughes chairman and CEO. “Collaboration is crucial to supporting and accelerating the growth of low carbon energy sources. This agreement is a further testament to Baker Hughes’ strategy and commitment toward transforming the energy industry to support global climate change goals.

Baker Hughes has been a longstanding strategic partner to ADNOC, deploying advanced technologies and solutions across the energy value chain.