Upon completion and receipt of the required Indian regulatory approvals, India branch will strengthen UAE–India trade ties, diversifying revenue and enhancing support for clients across high‑growth markets

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company (ADNIC), one of the leading regional multi-line insurance providers for both corporates and individuals, is set to open branch in India, in GIFT City, India's first International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in Gujarat.

ADNIC has secured approval from the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE), with Indian regulatory approval expected to follow ahead of an anticipated branch opening in the latter part of 2026.

This move demonstrates ADNIC’s international growth objectives and strongly connects to ADNIC’s recent entry into the Saudi Arabia market. More broadly, it is anticipated that the India branch will diversify revenue for ADNIC while supporting clients in a high-growth market.

The UAE and India continue to advance their economic partnership, with both countries committing to double bilateral trade to $200 billion by 2032, building on the dramatic gains delivered by the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) that came into force in 2022. ADNIC’s India branch will play a role in strengthening UAE-India bilateral economic ties.

His Excellency Sheikh Mohamed Bin Saif Al-Nahyan, Chairman of ADNIC, said: “The move reflects ADNIC’s global expansion ambitions and its commitment to strengthening its presence in high-growth markets, driven by the UAE’s strategic ties with India and a long-standing relationship built on trade, trust, and shared ambition. The planned opening of ADNIC’s India branch reflects this profound relationship and serves to deepen it further, as well as advancing our global growth aspirations. As one of the UAE’s largest leading insurer, our growing international presence enables us to broaden client engagement across the world’s most dynamic markets.”

Charalampos Mylonas, Chief Executive Officer of ADNIC, said: “Establishing an international branch in GIFT City demonstrates our long-term commitment to supporting clients and partners in India. It will also reinforce UAE–India economic ties while leveraging GIFT City’s emergence as a leading international insurance and reinsurance hub. ADNIC’s India branch, alongside Mutakamela Insurance ADNIC’s subsidiary in KSA, will further enhance our ability to service our growing network of clients and business partners enabling faster decision-making, tailored capacity, and access to deeper global capabilities.”

ADNIC Group provides insurance and reinsurance coverage worldwide and currently maintains physical offices across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom, with its India branch set to join this network.

About Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company

Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company (ADNIC) PJSC is a composite insurance partner with long standing expertise in providing insurance products to corporates and individuals across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and beyond. Founded in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 1972, ADNIC’s extensive network of branches and sales and service centres offers a wide range of products and services, including reinsurance solutions designed to meet the diverse and complex needs of clients. ADNIC also has a representative office in London, under the name ADNIC International Ltd, and is the majority owner of Mutakamela Insurance Company in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. ADNIC is a publicly listed company on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

For more information, please contact: media@adnic.ae