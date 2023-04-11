Abu Dhabi, UAE: Over the next three months, ADNEC Group's Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre will witness a busy season with more than 15 global events, exhibitions, and conferences, many of which will be held for the first time in the Middle East and Abu Dhabi. The events are set to attract a wide range of exhibitors, visitors, and experts from around the world.

ADNEC's busy schedule reaffirms ADNEC Group's efforts to establish Abu Dhabi as the region's business tourism capital, and reinforces ADNEC's position as a destination for major international events and the largest exhibition and convention centre in the Middle East and North Africa.

During the holy month of Ramadan, the Centre is hosting Capital Majlis, which is organised by ADNEC Services and Capital Catering + Services, part of ADNEC Group. The Majlis offers visitors a variety of choices and unforgettable Ramadan experiences, including Iftar and Suhoor menus featuring Emirati and International cuisines. The Iftar and Suhoor menus include regional delicacies and sweets prepared by seasoned, award-winning chefs in the luxurious ambience of Capital Majlis.

The Centre is currently hosting Abu Dhabi Summer Sports 2023 from 23 March to 20 April. The event, organized by ADNEC Services, a subsidiary of ADNEC Group, provides air-conditioned indoor courts spanning over an area of 18,000 square metres. ADSS 2023 features a range of sports activities and dedicated courts in the halls of the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, including three seven-a-side football courts, eight padel tennis courts, three badminton courts, two volleyball courts, a basketball court, an open CrossFit space and a 650-metre track.

The Centre is also hosting the Ramadan and Eid Festival 2023 from 27 March to 23 April, combining a mix of traditional celebrations, shopping markets, Arabic food, and interactive games.

On the 29th and 30th of April, the Centre will host the Schools and Nurseries Fair, which brings together a selection of schools and nurseries in one venue, to address their educational concerns.

The Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre will host more than 10 exhibitions and conferences in May, including Oracle Cloud World Tour, which will be held in Abu Dhabi on the 3rd of May, and will attract technology experts and specialists across the UAE.

From 8-10 May, the Centre will host the World Utilities Congress, which brings together industry leaders in the Energy sector to network and discuss trends and technologies that will affect the demand for energy in the future.

From 8-10 May, the Annual Investment Meeting (AIM) 2023 will take place for the first time in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and will feature an exhibition and several roundtables.

On 16-18 May, the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre will host the IATA Ground Handling Conference, which will be held for the first time in the UAE. The Conference will bring together experts and leaders from airlines and airports, ground service providers and manufacturers to discuss emerging topics in the aviation industry.

The Middle East Rail 2023 exhibition and conference will be held on 15-16 May, in conjunction with the Roads and Traffic Expo 2023 and Mobility Live, taking place for the first time in the Middle East, is a prominent event focussed on using innovation and technology to create a significant and tangible impact in the transport and mobility sector.

From 22-28 May, the Centre will host the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, which serves as a comprehensive, creative and cultural platform that seeks to combine the regional publishing sectors and creative industries.

Ahead of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, the Centre will host the 2nd edition of the International Congress of Arabic Publishing and Creative Industries, which attracts leading professionals in the publishing and creative industries from around the world to promote the development of Arabic content.

The Centre will conclude its busy schedule in May with the Electric Vehicle Innovation Summit on 29-31 May.

Abu Dhabi Summer Sports (ADSS) will also kick off in June and will run until August. ADSS seeks to motivate people in Abu Dhabi to follow a healthy lifestyle and engage in sports and physical exercise in indoor courts during the summer.

From 20-23 July, the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre will host the 34th International Nursing Research Congress, which will be held for the first time in the Middle East, and will be attended by a large number of specialists and experts from the nursing sector and other related sectors.

