Abu Dhabi: ADNEC Group, a Modon company, and Khalifa University of Science and Technology signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the sidelines of Make it in the Emirates (MIITE 2026), strengthening their partnership to foster innovation, education, and collaboration in national events.

The MoU was signed by Humaid Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of ADNEC Group, and Prof. Ebrahim Al Hajri, President of Khalifa University, in the presence of several leaders and dignitaries from both organisations.

Humaid Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said: “This partnership is a significant milestone in our commitment to enhancing our events and promoting the UAE’s innovation ecosystem. Partnering with Khalifa University, a global leader in higher education and research, we aim to deliver impactful initiatives that drive progress in technology, science, and education. Together, we will strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for innovation and talent development.”

Prof. Ebrahim Al Hajri, President of Khalifa University, said: “For Khalifa University, this partnership is a natural formalisation of a relationship that remains central to how we bring our research and innovation to the community. ADNEC is where the UAE gathers, for energy, healthcare, Agri tech, and security, and it is where Khalifa University has consistently shown up with technologies and talent that advance national objectives. We are proud to formalise this commitment, and to deepen it in support of the UAE's knowledge economy.”

ADNEC Group and Khalifa University will collaborate on major events within Capital Events portfolio, which includes International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience, Unmanned Systems Exhibition and Simulation and Training Exhibition, the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition, Global Food Week, International Defence Exhibition and Naval Defence & Maritime Security Exhibition, and Make it in The Emirates, with a strong emphasis on education, research, and innovation initiatives.

The MoU also designates ADNEC Group as the exclusive event organiser for Khalifa University’s graduation ceremonies, offering a comprehensive range of event management services to ensure memorable and high-quality celebrations.. Khalifa University's annual graduation ceremony is one of the most significant events in the UAE's academic calendar, celebrating hundreds of graduates across engineering, computing, and life sciences. Entrusting ADNEC Group with the organisation of such milestone events reflects the University's commitment to delivering an experience befitting the achievement of its graduates.

Khalifa University is actively participating in the fifth and largest edition of Make it in the Emirates, showcasing its extensive portfolio of advanced research technologies, alongside an engaging, multi-day programme led by the Khalifa University Enterprises Company (KUEC)—the University’s commercialisation and technology transfer platform.

Make it in the Emirates 2026 is hosted by the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, co-hosted by the Ministry of Culture, Abu Dhabi Investment Office, ADNOC, and L’IMAD Holding Company, with ADNEC Group serving as the event organiser.

About Khalifa University of Science and Technology

Khalifa University of Science and Technology, the UAE’s top-ranked research-intensive institution, focuses on developing world leaders and critical thinkers in science, engineering and health science. The world-class university endeavors to be a catalyst to the growth of Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s rapidly developing knowledge economy as an education destination of choice and a global leader among widely acknowledged international universities.

For more information, visit: http://www.ku.ac.ae/

About Modon:

Modon is an international holding company, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). We are at the forefront of urban innovation, creating iconic designs and experiences that continually surpass expectations. Our primary business sectors include real estate, hospitality, asset management, investments, events, and tourism. Our goal is to deliver long-term, sustainable value, laying the foundations for intelligent, connected living.

About ADNEC Group:

ADNEC Group, part of Modon Holding, is renowned for its rich legacy and diverse business operations, stands as a formidable force in global business and leisure tourism. The Group is a leader in managing and developing international strategic assets and contributes to the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s economy.

ADNEC Group’s diverse business clusters span Venues, Events, F&B, Services, Tourism and Media. The Group operates the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, the largest event venue in the MENA region and ADNEC Centre Al Ain, as well as the Business Design Centre and ExCeL London in the United Kingdom.

Capital Events, the events management arm of ADNEC Group, is the leading organiser of some of the world’s most iconic events across strategic industry sectors including Defence and Security, Maritime Lifestyle, Media, Food & Beverage and Technology. Through its growing portfolio, Capital Events plays a crucial role in supporting Abu Dhabi to achieve its growth objectives as a global hub for business and leisure tourism.

ADNEC Group’s Services cluster includes its subsidiary Capital 360 Event Experiences that provides distinguished event experiences to its clients and stakeholders. The Group also launched Capital Protocol in 2023 that provides a specialised VIP protocol service which is operated by its Service cluster.

ADNEC Group F&B cluster consists of Capital Catering and Royal Catering Services, which caters to numerous sectors including aviation, healthcare, defence, energy, business and industry, and event venues.

Tourism 365, the Group’s tourism arm, delivers tailored tourism services and operates Capital Holidays, a fast-growing tour operator with a global footprint across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, the UK and Germany.

Additionally, twofour54, a key player in Abu Dhabi’s sustainable media and film industry, is part of ADNEC Group’s diversified portfolio, further reinforcing its role in advancing the emirate’s creative economy.

Recognised internationally for its commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainability, ADNEC Group has garnered numerous awards, solidifying its status as a leader in the industry.