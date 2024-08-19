Abu Dhabi: ADNEC Group has announced a significant milestone for Abu Dhabi Summer Sports (ADSS) and Al Ain Summer Sports (AASS) as the events welcomed its 100,000th visitor this summer. This achievement underscores the events success in fostering a vibrant, active community in the UAE capital.

Now in their third and second editions respectively, ADSS and AASS have become a cornerstone of Abu Dhabi's summer activities, providing visitors with an unparalleled opportunity to stay fit, healthy, and engaged throughout the summer. Organised by Capital 360 Event Experiences, a subsidiary of ADNEC Group, in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, ADSS and AASS have grown in popularity each year, with this summer's edition offering an even broader array of sports and wellness activities, catering to all ages and fitness levels.

These editions of ADSS and AASS featured several new sporting activities, including action cricket, tennis, and an obstacle course, complementing the well-known returning sports and features such as football, padel, a running track, badminton, volleyball, table tennis, and a Technogym functional fitness area. Additionally, the new Community Village in Abu Dhabi created a vibrant hub for social interaction, offering a lively space where friends and family could come together to enjoy a diverse array of entertainment and activities. These new additions have not only broadened the event's appeal but also reinforced its mission to promote a healthy, active lifestyle among the residents of Abu Dhabi.

New to this year's edition was the wellness programme, comprised of tailored training programmes, mindfulness practices, and a recovery zone for rejuvenation. The ADSS and AASS launched the Kids Summer Camp to promote an active and healthy lifestyle with a wide range of sporting, educational, and recreational activities to keep children entertained throughout the hot summer months. With these inclusions ADSS and AASS provided something for everyone, regardless of fitness levels and skills.

As ADSS and AASS continues to grow each summer, ADNEC Group remains committed to enhancing the event each year, ensuring it remains a vital part of the summer calendar in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. The Group's focus on community engagement and promoting wellness has positioned ADSS and AASS as more than just a sports event—it is a celebration of the spirit and vitality of Abu Dhabi as a whole.

ADSS will continue to run until 23 August, while the AASS will continue until 25 August.