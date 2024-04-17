MoU reflects ADNEC Group's commitment to achieving climate neutrality and aims to secure a 50 percent reduction in emissions from its operations by 2030

Strategic partnership showcases Tadweer Group’s portfolio expansion and efforts to unlock the value of waste

Abu Dhabi: ADNEC Group has announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tadweer Group to establish a framework for strengthened collaboration in waste management and sustainability practices.

The MoU will cover a range of activities including the introduction of expanded waste management systems and solutions. ADNEC Group and Tadweer Group will also advocate for sustainable practices and seek to leverage the value of waste by encouraging responsible behaviour through awareness campaigns and initiatives.

The agreement also includes provisions for the design and implementation of recycling stations to encourage practicing segregation at source. This involves the deployment of newly designed Recycling Vending Machines (RVM) led by Tadweer Group and the implementation of the Tadweer Rewards system. Additionally, the agreement also covers food waste processing through waste master and anaerobic digesters as well as the adoption of other innovative technologies.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of ADNEC Group, said: “ADNEC Group’s partnership with Tadweer Group underscores our strategic focus on sustainability through waste management and recycling, aligning with the UAE’s objectives and national strategies for sustainable development. By addressing this challenge in accordance with the vision of our country’s leadership, we are forging new partnerships and facilitating innovative solutions to strengthen our recycling and reduction efforts across all sectors of our business.”

Ali Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Tadweer Group, commented: “We are pleased to announce the signing of this strategic agreement in partnership with ADNEC Group. Through collaboration with like-minded organisations, we remain committed to unlocking the value of waste, fostering a circular economy and encouraging behavioural change within the community’s recycling infrastructure. We look forward to partnering with the public and private sectors as we continue to work towards our ambition of diverting 80% of waste from landfill, thereby contributing to the UAE’s net zero targets.”

ADNEC Group constantly seeks to enhance the sustainability of all its operations and programmes, aiming to align them with the ambitious plans of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to strengthen the UAE capital’s position as a global hub for the business and leisure tourism sector. In February 2024, the Group won the Sheikh Hamdan Bin Zayed Environmental Award in the category of private companies and industrial facilities. This prestigious award recognised ADNEC Group’s initiatives to advance environmental sustainability across all its operations and programs in line with Abu Dhabi’s ambitious vision to assume a leading role on this issue at the global level.

As a dynamic conglomerate, ADNEC Group has already demonstrated its commitment to sustainability through its pledge to net-zero, a promise that requires net zero carbon footprint from events by 2050 to create and support a greener future. Regarding waste management and recycling across its operations, the Group collaborates closely with Ne’ma, the National Food Loss and Waste initiative, to test and implement food waste reduction strategies. Other initiatives by the Group include the elimination of single use plastic bottles, digitalization in favour of traditional and paper-based processes and the expansion of recycling efforts.

Tadweer Group is pioneering advanced technologies, leveraging diverse perspectives, and cultivating valuable partnerships to contribute to the UAE’s sustainability goals.​ Guided by the belief that waste is a valuable resource and an opportunity to create a sustainable future for generations to come, the organisation is setting new benchmarks and investing partnerships to showcase waste as a transformative resource. ​

Net-zero is part of a transformative Group Sustainability Strategy and ESG framework, outlining the strategic directions and priority areas across all business operations. By firmly committing to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045 in accordance with the Paris Agreement and the UAE’s carbon emission reduction strategy, ADNEC Group positions itself among the first major global entities to pledge and achieve climate neutrality in the UAE. The Group has also set itself a target of securing a 50 percent reduction in emissions from its operations by 2030.

About Tadweer Group

Tadweer Group, part of ADQ, an Abu Dhabi-based holding company, is leading the way in promoting sustainable waste practices and establish new benchmarks for the circular economy. The company’s strategic vision is aimed at revolutionising waste management by unlocking the value of waste.

As the sole custodian of waste management in Abu Dhabi, Tadweer Group is committed to deploying advanced technologies and fostering strategic partnerships in support of the UAE's sustainability objectives, working towards its goal of diverting 80% of Abu Dhabi’s waste away from landfill by 2030. In addition to its commitment to Abu Dhabi, Tadweer Group has ambitious international goals, striving to make significant contributions to sustainable waste management beyond the UAE.

For more information, please visit Tadweer.ae

