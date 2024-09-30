The Abu Dhabi Center for Community and Legal Awareness, "Masouliya", at the Judicial Department, has launched an extensive awareness campaign on the dangers of "cyber extortion", aimed at spreading legal awareness among different segments of society about the risks of this crime to ensure their protection and prevention, especially in light of the widespread use of social media.

The awareness campaign, which will continue for two months, comes in response to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to promote legal culture among members of the community to maintain security and stability.

Furthermore, the campaign aims to familiarize individuals with the main precautions that should be taken when dealing with the internet in order to ensure safe use of various technological tools and avoid any attempts that could jeopardize individuals' safety or make them victims, as well as to introduce the methods used in committing such crimes, their causes, damages, ways to respond, and channels for confidential reporting.

It also highlights the risks of cybercrime, the legal consequences in this regard, as well as the reasons and factors that lead individuals to become victims of electronic extortion due to misuse of social networking sites, with a focus on raising awareness among parents about the importance of monitoring their children to protect them from extortion crimes and prevent them from becoming victims or suspects, while outlining the legal responsibility arising from such actions in accordance with the prevailing legislation and laws in the country.

In pursuit of these awareness objectives, the comprehensive campaign includes organizing various events aimed at raising awareness among different segments of society, as well as disseminating various educational materials through various print, audio-visual, and social media platforms.

It is worth noting that Article 42 of Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021 on combating rumors and cybercrimes stipulates that anyone who extorts or threatens another person to perform an act or refrain from it using an information network or any information technology means shall be punished with imprisonment for a period not exceeding two years and a fine of not less than AED 250,000 and not exceeding AED 500,000, or one of these penalties.

The punishment is increased to a maximum of ten years imprisonment if the threat is to commit a crime or to attribute dishonorable or disrespectful acts, accompanied by an explicit or implied request to perform or refrain from an act.