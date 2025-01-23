Dubai, UAE - Aditum Investment Management Limited, a privately owned asset management company based in the DIFC, is thrilled to announce that their DIFC platform, Aditum Global Access ICC Ltd, has surpassed US$200m in assets under management, as of 17 January 2025. Manoj Mahadev, Aditum’s Head of Investments, stated: “This accomplishment reflects not only the strength and breadth of offerings under the platform, but also our clients and business partners confidence in Aditum’s structuring capabilities and portfolio management expertise in both the Shari’a compliant space as well as in conventional assets. With a deep understanding of market dynamics and a commitment to delivering tailored investment solutions, we remain focused on driving value and long-term success for our stakeholders across all jurisdictions.”

The platform already has 8 funds successfully launched and passported, making it one of the largest platforms in the region. Seven additional funds will be launched within the next couple of months, with two further funds, which are currently operationally ready, by the end of April 2025. David Marshall, Aditum’s SEO, noted: “This milestone is a testament to the hard work and dedication across the whole of Aditum, from the Operations team to Product Management as well as the Investment Management team. It is a clear indication of Aditum’s commitment to the region and its investors. We look forward to working with our partners and investors and increasing the range of offerings and providing additional solutions under the platform in an ever-evolving market landscape”.

Disclaimer

This information has been provided in good faith and from sources believed to be reliable, but no guarantee is given as to its accuracy. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns and investors may get back less than the amount originally invested. The value of investments can go down as well as up.

The information contained in this document is provided for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Potential investors are reminded to seek professional advice before investing.

Dissemination of this information is strictly prohibited, and the content remains the property of Aditum Investment Management Limited, a company incorporated in the Dubai International Financial Centre and regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority. Data source: Aditum, Bloomberg, USD terms, income reinvested, bid to bid, periods as stated.

Aditum Investment Management Limited is regulated by the DFSA for the provision of Managing Collective Investment Funds, Arranging Deals in Investments, Advising on Financial Products, Arranging Custody, Managing Assets and Arranging Credit and Advising on Credit. Aditum Investment Management Limited holds an Islamic Endorsement to conduct Islamic Financial Business by Operating an Islamic Window, Holding or Controlling Client Assets and Managing a Fund Platform.

All communications and services are directed at Market Counterparties and Professional Clients only (as defined in the DFSA rulebook), persons other than Market Counterparties and Professional Clients, such as Retail Clients, are NOT the intended recipients of our communications or services.

Aditum Investment Management Limited is a company established in the DIFC pursuant to the DIFC Companies Law with registration number CL2833.

