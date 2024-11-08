UAE residents above the age of 18 can sign up for sessions via the adidas app for free throughout DFC

adidas will provide participants a free trial of the new training shoes, Dropset, during the sessions

United Arab Emirates – adidas, in collaboration with the creative agency Them Again, has launched an exciting and unique activation to mark the Dubai Fitness Challenge, unveiling the first-of-its-kind adidas Dropset Gym truck.

Designed to bring a mobile fitness experience to neighbourhoods across Dubai, this innovative activation not only celebrates adidas’ latest training range but also highlights the brand's commitment to making fitness more accessible and enjoyable for residents throughout the city.

The Dropset Gym truck, central to this campaign, will visit key locations across Dubai, offering residents a series of high-energy workouts led by top local studio coaches. This on-the-go fitness experience aims to inspire Dubai residents to embrace a more active lifestyle during the Fitness Challenge, with sessions specially crafted to deliver high-impact, results-driven workouts in an inclusive, community-focused environment.

Bilal Fares, SVP and General Manager, adidas EMC, expressed his excitement for the initiative:

“adidas has always believed in making fitness accessible and enjoyable for everyone. Through the Dropset Gym activation, we’re bringing fitness to key communities across Dubai, encouraging residents to embrace an active lifestyle. This initiative is more than just about movement—it’s about coming together as a community and enjoying the challenge in a way that is inclusive and motivating.”

Ben Griffiths, Exective Creative Director at them again added:

“We’re putting the product where it belongs - in the spotlight. The Dropset truck and mobile gym classes are taking adidas training straight to the streets, turning the city blue. The “mobile first” approach means we’re connecting with more people and teaming up with the biggest names in fitness during the ultimate training event of the year - Dubai Fitness Challenge. A big shoe, making a big impact.”

Colin Talbot, Managing Director of them again, highlighted the agency’s broader vision for the campaign

"Partnering with adidas on this activation was about more than promoting a product; it was about creating a dynamic, shared experience that brings people together to embrace fitness in a way that’s accessible and inspiring. We’re excited to see the impact of this initiative as it travels through Dubai during the Fitness Challenge, connecting with residents and celebrating movement, community, and empowerment.”

To further amplify the campaign’s reach and impact, Them Again produced three social films featuring prominent fitness influencers and content creators from the region. These videos capture the energy, commitment, and community spirit of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, inspiring more residents to take part and highlighting adidas as a key player in the fitness and training space.

About adidas

adidas is a global leader in the sporting goods industry. Headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany, the company employs more than 61,000 people across the globe and generated sales of €21.2 billion in 2021.

About Them Again

Them Again is a leading creative agency known for its impactful campaigns and commitment to delivering memorable, culturally relevant experiences. Working with top brands like adidas, Them Again specializes in blending creativity with purpose, helping brands connect with communities in meaningful ways.

About Dubai Fitness Challenge

An initiative of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) was created to support His Highness’ vision of making Dubai one of the most active cities in the world. A gateway to a healthier, more active lifestyle, this eighth edition of DFC offers an action-packed calendar of sporting events and activities, bringing friends, families, visitors, colleagues, and communities together as they commit to 30 minutes of exercise for 30 consecutive days. Featuring flagship events, Dubai Run, Dubai Ride and Dubai Stand Up Paddle, this year’s Challenge runs from Saturday 26 October to Sunday 24 November 2024.

For media inquiries

Sarah Skaf

sarah.skaf@adidas.com

Wael Mahdi

wael@genplusgroup.agency