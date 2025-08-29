Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, a leading Islamic financial institution in the UAE, has announced the signing of a strategic agreement with the General Women’s Union (GWU). This partnership reaffirms ADIB’s commitment to community engagement and the empowerment of women, coinciding with the celebration of Emirati Women’s Day.

This collaboration reflects ADIB’s dedication to strengthening collaboration with the GWU, which plays a pivotal role in advancing the status of Emirati women nationwide. The agreement also commemorates 50 years of GWU achievements and highlights its continued contributions to national development and social progress.

Through this partnership, ADIB will sponsor and support several initiatives and programs led by the GWU, particularly those related to the “Guardians of Heritage” initiative at the GWU’s Handicrafts and Heritage Center. This initiative underscores the bank’s dedication to supporting women in the preservation of cultural and traditional heritage. The agreement aims to empower women to work in fields related to safeguarding traditional practices, recognizing them as active partners in strengthening Emirati identity and preserving the nation’s cultural legacy.

This support is embodied in the leadership of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Nation,” President of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, who has long believed in the positive role women play in the nation’s progress and community development.

The agreement was signed during a special event organized by ADIB in celebration of Emirati Women’s Day, attended by prominent leaders, activists, and community members to honor the achievements and aspirations of Emirati women across various fields. The agreement was signed by Ms. Bushra Al Shehhi, Chief Human Resources Officer at ADIB, and Ms. Fatima Al Mahrazi, Director of Human Resources at the General Women’s Union.

Bushra Al Shehhi stated: “We at ADIB are honored to support the General Women’s Union and celebrate the inspiring journey of Emirati women. This agreement is a testament to our belief in the power of partnership and our commitment to empowering women as a vital pillar in the future of the UAE. We are also pleased to support cultural heritage initiatives that aim to pass down traditional heritage and knowledge across generations.”

Fatima Al Mehrzi added: “The signing of this agreement with ADIB reflects the GWU’s commitment to strengthening strategic partnerships with leading national institutions, contributing to women’s empowerment and highlighting their vital role in society. This collaboration aligns with the wise guidance of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, who has laid a solid foundation for women’s advancement across all sectors. We deeply value this initiative, which demonstrates the bank’s dedication to supporting our programs, especially those focused on preserving heritage and traditional crafts—an essential part of our national identity and a key channel for passing values and knowledge to future generations."

As part of its Emirati Women’s Day celebrations, ADIB also organized a series of events, including a bazaar showcasing products and services by Emirati women entrepreneurs, as well as workshops and panel discussions featuring leading Emirati women.