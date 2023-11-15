Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading Islamic financial institution, has marked a successful participation as the platinum sponsor of “Tawdheef X Zaheb” career fair, held at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from November 13 to 15, 2023. The event, a cornerstone in the recruitment landscape, attracted significant crowd of attendees seeking career opportunities.

Tawdheef is UAE's leading event for employment for Emirati professionals. ADIB's sponsorship for the second consecutive year underscores the bank's commitment to supporting the recruitment, development, and promotion of local talent.

Bushra Abdullah Alshehhi, Group Chief Human Resources Officer at Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank said: "ADIB believes in the potential of local talent and is proud to contribute to the realization of the UAE's vision for a skilled and thriving workforce. Our involvement in the “Tawdheef X Zaheb” career fair reflects our ongoing dedication to the development and advancement of Emirati professionals.

“ADIB's active engagement in career fairs and initiatives focused on talent development is a key component of the bank's broader strategy to contribute to the growth and sustainability of the UAE's workforce. It reflects ADIB's dedication to being a catalyst for positive change in the financial services industry by empowering and advancing local talent." she added.

Aligned with the UAE government's efforts to encourage Emiratisation within the financial services sector, ADIB is proud of achieving a high Emiratisation ratio of 44% and a track record of successful career development programs. This achievement reflects ADIB’s knowledge and expertise, enabling it to capitalize on growth opportunities within the UAE economy and maintain its leadership position in the banking industry.

About ADIB

ADIB is a leading bank in the UAE with more than AED 184 billion in assets. The bank also offers world-class online, mobile and phone banking services, providing clients with seamless digital access to their accounts 24 hours a day. ADIB provides Retail, Corporate, Business, Private Banking and Wealth Management Solutions. The bank was established in 1997 and its shares are traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

ADIB has a strong presence in six strategic markets: Egypt, where it has 70 branches, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Sudan, Qatar, and Iraq.

Named the Best Islamic Retail Bank by The Digital Banker, and Best Bank in the UAE by Global Finance Awards, ADIB has a rich track record of innovation, including introducing the award-winning Ghina savings account, award-winning co-branded cards with Emirates airlines, Etihad and Etisalat and a wide range of financing products.

