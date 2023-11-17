Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading Islamic financial institution, secured prestigious acknowledgment as the Best Private Bank for Islamic Services on a global scale at the Global Private Banking Awards 2023 by Professional Wealth Management Magazine, a Financial Times publication. The bank also secured wins as the Best Private Bank in the Middle East for Customer Service regionally, and the Best Private Bank in the UAE at the national level. Global Private Banking Awards, are considered a high rank industry prestigious recognition, and the nominees are assessed based on key achievements, changes or improvements made in relation to their business and investment models, growth strategies, customer service, staff retention and other areas.

In 2023, ADIB leveraged its range of services within its Wealth Management segment, tailored to a more diverse client profiles in the UAE and the region. The awards judging criteria highlighted the bank focuses on delivering investment opportunities and solutions grounded in trusted advice to assist customers achieve their financial goals.

Dr. Amer Alameri, Head of Private Banking at ADIB, said: "We are proud to be recognised for our commitment to offering a diverse range of wealth management products. ADIB's success is a result of our team's dedication and our continuous efforts to meet the evolving needs of our customers in the UAE and the region."

About ADIB

ADIB is a leading bank in the UAE with more than AED 184 billion in assets. The bank also offers world-class online, mobile and phone banking services, providing clients with seamless digital access to their accounts 24 hours a day. ADIB provides Retail, Corporate, Business, Private Banking and Wealth Management Solutions. The bank was established in 1997 and its shares are traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

ADIB has a strong presence in six strategic markets: Egypt, where it has 70 branches, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Sudan, Qatar, and Iraq.

Named the Best Islamic Retail Bank by The Digital Banker, and Best Bank in the UAE by Global Finance Awards, ADIB has a rich track record of innovation, including introducing the award-winning Ghina savings account, award-winning co-branded cards with Emirates airlines, Etihad and Etisalat and a wide range of financing products.

