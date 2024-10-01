Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading Islamic financial institution, announced the launch of a new end-to-end digital solution whereby ADIB customers can apply for a covered card on their mobile app. The new feature allows preapproved customers to apply for a covered card, get instant approval and agreed on limits in just few minutes.

This innovation promises enhanced convenience for customers, allowing them to choose from a variety of customised card options and compare their unique benefits directly within the app. The process is designed to be user-friendly; customers can easily manage their card applications with just a few taps on their mobile devices. Upon submission, the application is instantly assessed, ensuring customers receive immediate feedback on their approval status. Customers also have the flexibility to adjust their card limits and payment preferences at their convenience, ensuring their financial decisions remain firmly under their control.

The new digital solution introduces a completely paperless customer journey, eliminating the need for any documentation. Customers can gain access to a virtual card with the ability to tokenise and use it instantly within minutes. The process is streamlined through a straight-through process based on smart risk algorithms and rules, ensuring efficiency and security. Once customers have access to their card, they can unlock a wide range of card services such as supplementary cards and balance transfers, all available digitally.

Fernando Plaza, Chief Digital Officer at ADIB, stated: "The offering of our digital applications for Covered Cards through the ADIB mobile app exemplifies our commitment to delivering a seamless and empowering financial experience for our customers. With our redesigned mobile interface, users can effortlessly select from a diverse array of tailored card options, comparing benefits and personalising their preferences—all within a few taps. This streamlined process not only prioritises convenience but also ensures that every financial decision remains firmly within the user’s control.”

Amit Malhotra, Global Head of Retail Banking at ADIB, added: "We are thrilled to bring this new digital feature to our customers, which is a testament to ADIB's dedication to meeting the evolving needs of our customers. The ability to apply for and manage Covered Cards seamlessly through our mobile app not only enhances convenience but also empowers our customers with greater control over their financial decisions. This initiative reflects ADIB’s ongoing commitment to providing innovative, customer-centric banking solutions that align with the modern digital landscape."

To initiate the application process for ADIB Covered Cards, customers are encouraged to log in to their ADIB Mobile App, access the "Covered Card" tile, and follow intuitive steps to complete their application efficiently. This recent update in the ADIB Mobile App represents a significant stride forward in line with ADIB's robust digital strategy, enhancing user experience through streamlined access to personalised Covered Cards and reinforcing the bank's commitment to innovation in digital banking solutions.

About ADIB

ADIB is a leading bank in the UAE with AED 213 billion in assets. The bank also offers world-class online, mobile and phone banking services, providing clients with seamless digital access to their accounts 24 hours a day.

ADIB provides Retail, Corporate, Business, Private Banking and Wealth Management Solutions. The bank was established in 1997 and its shares are traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

ADIB has a strong presence in six strategic markets: Egypt, where it has 70 branches, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Sudan, Qatar and Iraq.

Named World’s Best Islamic Bank by The Financial Times - The Banker publication, ADIB has a rich track record of innovation, including introducing the award-winning Ghina savings account, award-winning co-branded cards with Emirates airlines, Etihad and Etisalat and a wide range of financing products.