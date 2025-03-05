UAE, Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading Islamic financial institution, has enhanced its commitment to information security and data piracy by achieving the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 and ISO/IEC 27701:2019 certifications. The certification applies to ADIB's group operations, including ADIB UAE, ADIB Egypt, ADIB Iraq, ADIB United Kingdom and Saudi Finance Company as well as other companies within the group, demonstrating the bank’s commitment to ensuring the protection of customer data and regulatory compliance across all markets.

The certifications issued reflect ADIB’s adherence to internationally recognised best practices in information security and data privacy management. The assessment highlighted the bank’s robust security frameworks, privacy controls, and proactive risk management measures, demonstrating ADIB’s ability to protect its systems and customer data from potential threats.

Commenting on this achievement, Talha Karim, Group Chief Risk Officer at ADIB, said: “at ADIB, we are committed to upholding he highest standards of governance and risk management which are fundamental to our sustainability strategy. Attaining the ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 certifications underscores our steadfast commitment to cybersecurity and data privacy across our operations. As digital banking continues to evolve, ensuring the highest levels of security, data privacy and regulatory compliance remains a key priority. This achievement reflects the dedication of our teams, in aligning with global standards, implementing robust security frameworks, and ensuring compliance.

ADIB’s attainment of these certifications validates the bank's position to meet regulatory requirements across the UAE and its international markets, demonstrating its commitment to protecting customer information and reinforcing trust among stakeholders.

The certifications align with ADIB’s broader sustainability commitments, reinforcing its position as a leader in responsible and safe banking practices. ADIB remains committed to continuous improvement in its security and privacy frameworks, ensuring seamless and safe banking experiences for customers while adapting to the evolving digital landscape.

About ADIB

ADIB is a leading bank in the UAE with AED 226 billion in assets. The bank also offers world-class online, mobile and phone banking services, providing clients with seamless digital access to their accounts 24 hours a day. ADIB provides Retail, Corporate, Business, Private Banking and Wealth Management Solutions. The bank was established in 1997, and its shares are traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

ADIB has a strong presence in five strategic markets: Egypt, where it has 70 branches, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Qatar, and Iraq.

Named World’s Best Islamic Bank by The Financial Times - The Banker publication, ADIB has a rich track record of innovation, including introducing the award-winning Ghina savings account, award-winning co-branded cards with Emirates airlines, Etihad and Etisalat and a wide range of financing products

