Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading Islamic financial institution, has hosted a financial awareness session for the UAE’s Deaf community. The initiative reflects ADIB’s commitment to advancing financial inclusion and education, supporting national efforts to foster social cohesion and ensure that every individual can actively participate in economic and community activities.

Held in collaboration with the UAE Deaf Association, the session offered participants financial insights on topics such as saving, budgeting, and responsible banking, while also creating a dedicated space for members of the Deaf community to share feedback and suggestions on how the bank can further enhance accessibility across its touchpoints.

Delivered entirely in sign language, the session reflects ADIB’s focus on removing barriers to financial education and ensuring equal access to information for all members of society. It is part of ADIB’s broader strategy to build financial literacy across diverse groups including students, the elderly, and working professionals ensuring that everyone, regardless of background or ability, has the tools and knowledge to make informed financial decisions.

The initiative forms part of ADIB's broader community engagement strategy that promotes financial literacy and strengthens economic participation Through similar efforts, the bank continues to create opportunities for underrepresented groups to benefit from banking solutions.

By embedding accessibility and inclusion into its long-term strategy, ADIB continues to set new standards for responsible banking in the UAE. The bank remains committed to creating community partnerships that combine innovation, empathy, and education to promote lasting financial confidence and inclusion.

