Managing Director and CEO Mohamed Aly: “Our exclusive private banking proposition delivers an unparalleled range of services catering to the needs and ambitions of a very specific client segment.”

Cairo – ADIB-Egypt launched its exclusive portfolio of Private Banking Services, providing an unrivalled Shariah-compliant banking proposition for its high-net-worth clients. This personalized proposition is designed to offer a premium range of wealth management services catering to clients with account balances starting from EGP 20 million upwards, or the equivalent in other currencies.

Customized to optimize the specific financial and lifestyle goals of clients with a determined value of assets and resources, ADIB-Egypt’s Private Banking proposition delivers an exclusive experience via a holistic platform of wealth management services.

This includes the eligibility to unsecured financing of up to EGP 10 million and receive premium covered cards (Cashback) with a limit of up to EGP 1 million. ADIB-Egypt’s Private Banking platform also provides exclusive access to Financial Advisory services led by specialized experts, to help clients achieve the full potential that their wealth can create.

In addition to the wide range of services offered within Egypt, ADIB is also introducing a new service granting clients exclusive access to premier banking products and services in the United Arab Emirates. This strategic expansion offers clients an exclusive gateway to harness the potential of one of the region's most vibrant financial hubs, while diversifying their investments and asset base.

Mohamed Aly, ADIB-Egypt Managing Director and CEO, said “The launch of our Private Banking services portfolio represents a strategic step forward as we bring to the market an extraordinary client service model for a very specific segment. Our premier Shariah-compliant services are designed to set the benchmark for high-net-worth management in a constantly evolving landscape.”

Amr Sanad, ADIB-Egypt's Head of Consumer Banking, said, “ADIB-Egypt’s Private Banking team is determined to redefine wealth management standards. By understanding our clients’ goals and aspirations, we leverage our expertise and vast network to offer strategic solutions to complex financial questions, ultimately helping them safeguard and sustainably grow their financial assets.”

ADIB-Egypt’s private banking clients will also enjoy a region-wide concierge service providing immediate, exclusive and personalized support for a wide array of day-to-day needs, such as travel arrangements and high-end leisure reservations. Clients can also visit any of ADIB’s 20 VIP service lounges across its branch network, which have been specifically refurbished to offer a seamless experience in a sleek space defining the epitome of banking in luxury.

As a gesture of appreciation of trust, subscribers to ADIB-Egypt’s Private banking services will receive bespoke gifts proudly made in Egypt by some of the country’s renowned high-end brands.

About ADIB-Egypt

ADIB-Egypt is an award-winning bank that launched its operations in Egypt after the acquisition of National Bank for Development, through an Emirati consortium between Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank and Emirates International Investment Company in 2007.

As part of ADIB Egypt’s strategy as a universal bank focused on providing a wide range of modern and Shariah-compliant financial solutions to its corporate and individual clients, advanced infrastructure has been developed, in addition to renovating a vast network of 70 branches and over 100 ATMs deployed across the republic's governorates through a team of qualified personnel.

ADIB-Egypt is committed to providing innovative technology that includes all digital products, and integrating the latest smart methods in Fintech to provide customers with further convenience, as we continue providing the latest e-payment technologies, and keep pace with the latest state-of-the-art smart technologies, seeking sustainable growth linked to service level, employee efficiency and market-share growth.

Aiming at integrating its services, ADIB-Egypt established its investment banking arm, ADI Capital, and a leasing company, ADIFinance, and an asset management arm. In 2020, the bank established two more companies: ADI Microfinance and ADI Consumer Finance, in response to growing customer needs, and to provide appropriate and immediate services using digital financial technology.

