Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading financial institution, has announced that its Zayed International Airport branch has been awarded the LEED v4 Platinum certification, making it the first Islamic bank in the UAE to receive this certification.

ADIB’s newest branch has been designed with a comprehensive sustainability development plan, exemplifying the bank's commitment to reducing its environmental footprint while enhancing operational efficiency. Through the implementation of various sustainable measures, including water conservation, improved lighting efficiency, efficient waste management, and energy optimization, ADIB has successfully achieved the LEED v4 Platinum certification. As part of its commitment, ADIB will ensure that all future branches and offices are constructed with full consideration of sustainability attributes.

Commenting on the achievement, Bushra Al Shehhi, Group Chief HR Officer & Chairman of Kawader at ADIB, said: "We are immensely proud to be recognized as the first Islamic bank to achieve LEED v4 Platinum certification for our new branch at the Zayed International Airport. This certification reaffirms our commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable development. At ADIB, sustainability is not just a goal; it is a fundamental principle that guides our actions and decisions."

The LEED v4 Platinum certification for the new ADIB branch at Zayed International Airport underscores the bank's dedication to sustainability and sets a new standard for environmentally responsible banking practices.

The LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) rating system was developed by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) to evaluate the environmental performance of buildings and measure their sustainability. It is a points-based system, with buildings earning points for meeting certain criteria in categories such as energy efficiency, water conservation, and indoor environmental quality. There are four levels of LEED certification: Certified (40-49 points), Silver (50-59 points), Gold (60-79 points) and Platinum (80+ points).

About ADIB

ADIB is a leading bank in the UAE with AED 193 billion in assets. The bank also offers world-class online, mobile and phone banking services, providing clients with seamless digital access to their accounts 24 hours a day.

ADIB provides Retail, Corporate, Business, Private Banking and Wealth Management Solutions. The bank was established in 1997 and its shares are traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

ADIB has a strong presence in six strategic markets: Egypt, where it has 70 branches, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Qatar, and Iraq.

Named World’s Best Islamic Bank by The Financial Times - The Banker publication, ADIB has a rich track record of innovation, including introducing the award-winning Ghina savings account, award-winning co-branded cards with Emirates airlines, Etihad and Etisalat and a wide range of financing products.

