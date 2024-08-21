Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, a leading Islamic financial institution, has announced a key milestone in its long-term cooperation with Cloudera, with the successful migration of ADIB’s Cloudera platform from on-prem infrastructure to the Azure public cloud and its upgrade to multi-AZ.

The recent migration of the Cloudera On-premises Platform to the Cloudera Public Cloud Platform on Azure has enhanced ADIB's data operations in terms of cost efficiency, flexibility and scalability. The cloud-based infrastructure enables ADIB to seamlessly scale its data operations to meet increasing demands and adapt to the growing business needs, ensuring long term sustainability and growth

Cloudera plays a vital role in ADIB’s digital transformation by offering robust data management and analytics tools that enable ADIB to oversee high volumes of data effectively, gain valuable insights, and support various business use cases across the enterprise. This partnership has made a substantial contribution to ADIB's objective of improving consumer experiences and providing exceptional banking services by utilising data-driven decision making.

Commenting on, Manoj Bhojwani, Chief Information Officer of ADIB, said: " The migration to Azure has significantly improved our data accessibility and operational efficiency, enabling us to better serve our customers and drive innovation in our services. This milestone is a testament to our strategy of being the world's most innovative Islamic bank." This partnership with Cloudera is a key part of ADIB’s digital transformation journey and will enable us to leverage the cloud platform to bolster our operations and deliver an enhanced experience for our customers across the board.”

Ahmad Shakora, Group Vice President at Cloudera, said: "Our collaboration with ADIB has been a remarkable journey of innovation and growth. The successful cloud transformation is a testament to our joint commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to achieve outstanding business outcomes."

The upgraded Cloudera platform on Azure equips ADIB with extensive data analytics and management tools, supporting its vision of becoming a top data-driven company. ADIB is well positioned for future growth and innovation, with the ability to efficiently scale operations and adapt to changing business needs.

About ADIB

ADIB is a leading bank in the UAE with AED 213 billion in assets. The bank also offers world-class online, mobile and phone banking services, providing clients with seamless digital access to their accounts 24 hours a day.

ADIB provides Retail, Corporate, Business, Private Banking and Wealth Management Solutions. The bank was established in 1997 and its shares are traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

ADIB has a strong presence in six strategic markets: Egypt, where it has 70 branches, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Sudan, Qatar and Iraq.

Named World’s Best Islamic Bank by The Financial Times - The Banker publication, ADIB has a rich track record of innovation, including introducing the award-winning Ghina savings account, award-winning co-branded cards with Emirates airlines, Etihad and Etisalat and a wide range of financing products.