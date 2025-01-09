Cairo - Arab Developers Holding (ADH), listed on the Egyptian Stock Exchange under the symbol ARAB, has achieved a record-breaking milestone in unit deliveries. In line with its commitment to enhancing customer satisfaction, the Company delivered nearly 3,000 residential units and gradually completed the handover of an additional 4,011 units, totaling 7,011 units over the past four years. This represents an impressive growth rate of 79% compared to the same period before 2020, driven by construction investments of approximately EGP 5.3 billion across its various projects.

ADH’s success is rooted in its commitment to fulfilling customers' dreams. The Company is strategically focused into pouring significant investments and working tirelessly to enhance operational efficiency, bringing projects to life faster and better. The Company aims also to ensure that projects are ready for living and complete with essential services and modern amenities.

Focusing on meeting the increasing market demand for residential units, ADH remains steadfast in its ambitious growth plans. These efforts not only reinforce its leadership in the real estate market but also ensure sustainable returns for its shareholders, striking a balance between exceptional project quality and consistent investment performance.

ADH emphasized telling a story of dedication and progress through every milestone across its diverse portfolio, including residential, commercial, and medical developments. In West Cairo, the journey has been nothing short of remarkable. In 2024, the Company handed over around 400 units across Nyoum October and Nyoum Pyramids projects. Over the past four years, this region has seen the delivery of 1,975 unit, each reflecting ADH’s unwavering commitment to creating integrated communities that resonate with the evolving aspirations of its customers.

In East Cairo, ADH delivered nearly 1,463 units during the same four-year period. This included residential units in Nyoum New Cairo, 592 retail outlets in Park Mall, and additional handovers in Nyoum Mostakbal City and Nyoum Medical Hub projects. These developments showcase the Company’s dedication to blending contemporary design with superior quality.

In the coastal regions, ADH delivered over 435 units across its projects, bringing the total number of units delivered in the past four years to more than 3,000. Coastal projects such as Sia Lagoon, Sia Matrouh, and Sia Villaggio exemplify the Company’s commitment to providing high-quality developments that cater to clients’ needs and contribute to the growth of the real estate market in these areas.

By accelerating the implementation of its residential, commercial, and medical projects while adhering to the highest quality standards, ADH places customer satisfaction and trust at the forefront of its priorities as well as continuing to advance its ambitious development plans with unwavering commitment. This customer-centric approach solidifies its position as one of the leading real estate development companies in Egypt.

For the nine-month period ending September 30, 2024, ADH has delivered strong financial performance and reported sales of EGP 3.788 billion, a gross profit of EGP 542 million, representing a 176% growth, and a net profit after tax of EGP 225 million, marking a 251% increase. These robust financial results reinforce the company’s status as one of the largest publicly listed real estate development companies on the Egyptian Exchange.