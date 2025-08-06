Students gained real-world insights at Ma’an and Hub71, building skills and exploring ADGM’s financial and regulatory landscape.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: ADGM, the international financial centre of Abu Dhabi, together with its knowledge arm ADGM Academy, —has successfully concluded the fourth edition of its Summer Internship Programme, reaffirming its commitment to empowering the nation’s youth and contributing to the UAE’s long-term development goals. The programme ran from 21st July to 31st July 2025 and ended with a graduation ceremony.

The internship was held under the national theme of the “Year of Community,” announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, reflecting collaboration, shared responsibility, and social cohesion. In line with the spirit of the caption “Hand in Hand,” this year’s programme embraced collective efforts to empower youth and foster meaningful engagement with the wider community.

The 2025 edition welcomed over 80 students aged between 12 to 19 years, who engaged in an immersive learning journey. The programme featured professional workshops on AI fundamentals, personal productivity through AI, and the use of AI in investing and finance. Students also benefited from focused mentorship sessions, site visits, and real-world project work.

Highlights included visits to the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, where students explored the role of social initiatives in community development and how they can contribute, as well as Hub71, Abu Dhabi’s leading tech startup incubator, where they engaged with industry experts and learned from real-world entrepreneurial experiences. The experience equipped participants with practical skills to enhance their daily lives and academic performance, while offering a valuable glimpse into ADGM’s dynamic ecosystem and the wider financial and regulatory landscape of Abu Dhabi.

The programme was designed to inspire, educate, and build future-ready capabilities among students. Throughout the internship, participants engaged in sessions focused on key themes such as artificial intelligence, digital transformation, and entrepreneurship. Workshops focused on AI-powered research and decision-making, future foresight, design thinking, and the Future Entrepreneur Permit—delivered in collaboration with ADRA—underscoring Abu Dhabi’s commitment to nurturing and empowering the next generation of innovators and leaders.

Students also had the opportunity to interact directly with ADGM’s leadership and prominent ecosystem stakeholders, fostering meaningful exchanges and building confidence in their future potential.

Abdulla Al Suwaidi, Chief Support Services Officer at ADGM and Member of the ADGM Academy Board of Directors, said: “At ADGM, we view youth empowerment as a vital component of nation-building. This year’s Summer Internship Programme, held under the national theme of the ‘Year of Community,’ has been a powerful demonstration of how collaboration and shared responsibility can shape the leaders of tomorrow. Through a series of impactful initiatives, ADGM continues to reinforce the business ecosystem and invest in a generation that will drive the UAE’s ambitions forward, one that is future-ready, community-minded, and inspired to lead with purpose.”

Mr Ali Khadem Al Mehairi, Senior Director Enablement, said, “ADGM Academy, as the knowledge arm of ADGM, is proud to champion initiatives that bridge the gap between today’s education and tomorrow’s opportunities. Through this year’s internship, students explored cutting-edge topics such as AI in finance, entrepreneurship, and future foresight, gaining practical skills that will serve them well in their academic and professional journeys. At ADGM Academy, our goal is to prepare a generation that is not only informed, but capable of shaping the financial and economic landscape of the future.”

Since its inception, ADGM’s Summer Internship Programme has evolved into a key initiative within the organisation’s broader talent development agenda. It has become a reflection of ADGM’s and ADGMA enduring commitment to advancing financial literacy, future-readiness, and inclusive growth, while reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a knowledge-based economy and centre for innovation.

About ADGM

ADGM, which opened on 21 October 2015, is the international financial centre (IFC) of the capital city of the United Arab Emirates. ADGM is contributing significantly to Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading financial centre and a business hub, serving as a strategic link between the growing economies of the Middle East, Africa, South Asia, and the rest of the world.

Operating within a regulatory framework based on the direct application of English Common Law, ADGM governs the entirety of Al Maryah Island and Al Reem Island, collectively designated as the financial free zone of Abu Dhabi.

ADGM is a top-ranking IFC in the Middle East and Africa region. Its progressive and inclusive business ecosystem fosters growth, resilience, and optimism for global financial and non-financial institutions. Growing synergies between ADGM and other jurisdictions have positioned it as one of the world’s most advanced, diverse, and progressively governed financial hubs.

For more details on ADGM, please visit www.adgm.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram: @ADGM X: @adglobalmarket

About ADGM Academy

ADGM Academy (ADGMA) is the knowledge arm of the international financial centre of Abu Dhabi - ADGM.ADGM was established in order to promote the Emirate of Abu Dhabi as a global financial centre, to develop the economy of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and make it an attractive environment for financial investments and an effective contributor to the international financial services industry.

ADGMA was established with the vision of becoming one of the region’s top educational and Human Resources academies for banking, finance, and public services. In line with the UAE leadership’s vision to continue to build a strong and resilient economic sector, we aim to provide our constituents and the community at large with world-class educational and experiential programmes.

ADGMA has been at the forefront of financial and digital training programmes, partnering with top industry experts, professional organisations and leading academic institutions to design and deliver programs and produce applied-based research relevant to the financial industry, focusing on future-driven trends.