Abu Dhabi, UAE: ADGM, the leading international financial centre of UAE’s capital, announces the successful conclusion of the third edition of its Summer Internship Programme. This year’s programme, conducted in collaboration with ADGM Academy (ADGMA), the knowledge arm of ADGM, and sponsored by ADNOC Global Trading, welcomed over 100 students. Building on the achievements of previous editions, the programme continues to be a valuable opportunity for young people to gain early exposure to the finance sector and develop foundational skills for their future careers.

The two-week intensive programme, which began on August 5th, featured a dynamic lineup of sessions and workshops designed to equip participants with essential skills and knowledge. Key areas of focus included Financial Literacy, Sustainable Finance, The Future of Entrepreneurship, and Effective Presentation and Public Speaking Skills. Tailored for two distinct age groups 12-15 and 16-18, the programme ensured high quality content and engaging participation. With a packed agenda, students gained valuable insights through hands-on experiences, including visits from a MA’AN team to provide a deeper understanding of social impact initiatives. They also visited Hub 71, enriching participants with insights into the role of tech startups in the ecosystem and their vital contributions to advancing it. Additionally, participants explored key trends and developments in the finance sector through an informative session on Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW). The combination of practical workshops and real-world exposure offered a comprehensive learning experience that enriched their knowledge and skills. ADGM Academy is committed to deliver world class education, showcasing the importance of knowledge sharing and skills development.

Commenting on the internship, Jassim Al Marzooqi, Senior Director, ADGM Academy & Research Centre said: “This programme is a testament to ADGM’s dedication to supporting and empowering the youth of our nation. Through this initiative, we aim to provide young individuals with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in the future job market. Both ADGM and ADGM Academy are committed to shaping a brighter financial future for the next generation, and we view this programme as a significant step in that direction. By encouraging exploration of diverse career paths and enhancing understanding of the business world, we strive to cultivate the next generation of industry leaders. We also extend our sincere thanks to ADNOC Global Trading for their invaluable partnership, which has been instrumental in making this year’s programme a success”

Commenting on their sponsorship, Humaid Al Zaabi, Senior Vice President Shared Services at ADNOC Global Trading, said: “ADNOC is committed to providing practical opportunities for our youths to learn new skills and build successful careers to drive the UAE’s continued progress. We are proud to partner with ADGM on its Summer Internship Programme and will continue to support initiatives that empower our youths and help them unlock their full potential.”

By boosting financial literacy and fostering entrepreneurial skills, ADGM's internship programme contributes to the broader finance industry landscape, enhancing the education and preparedness of future leaders.

About Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM)

Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) is the international financial centre (IFC) of the capital city of the United Arab Emirates, which opened for business on 21 October 2015. ADGM augments Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading financial centre and a business hub serving as a strategic link between the growing economies of the Middle East, Africa, South Asia, and the rest of the world.

Operating within an international regulatory framework based on the direct application of English Common Law, ADGM governs the entirety of Al Maryah Island and Al Reem Island collectively designated as the financial free zone of Abu Dhabi.

ADGM is ranked as one of the most preferred and top-ranking IFCs in the Middle East and Africa region and named MENA’s largest Fintech hub. Its progressive and inclusive business ecosystem gravitates toward global financial and non-financial institutions whilst leveraging synergies between ADGM and multiple jurisdictions positioned as one of the world’s most advanced, diverse, and progressively governed financial hubs.

For more details on ADGM, please visit www.adgm.com or follow us on Twitter and Instagram: @adglobalmarket and LinkedIn: @Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM)

For media queries please contact:

E: media@adgm.com