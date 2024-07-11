Abu Dhabi, UAE: ADGM, the international financial centre of the UAE’s capital, today announced the publication of its whistleblowing framework, a coordinated initiative between ADGM Authorities to sustain transparency, accountability and market integrity within the centre. The framework which is part of ADGM’s progressive business environment complements its existing regulatory frameworks and encompasses:

Dedicated regulations that recognise and protect good faith reporting of ‘protected disclosures’.

that recognise and protect good faith reporting of ‘protected disclosures’. Availability of internal and external channels for reporting reasonably suspected breaches of ADGM legislation or financial crime.

for reporting reasonably suspected breaches of ADGM legislation or financial crime. Protection for anonymous reporting in good faith of reasonably suspected misconduct.

in good faith of reasonably suspected misconduct. Non-retaliation protections integrated into existing employment regulations to guard employees of all ADGM entities against retaliation for speaking up.

to guard employees of all ADGM entities against retaliation for speaking up. Good governance requirements to support whistleblowing for all ADGM entities.

for all ADGM entities. Written policies and procedures for firms licenced by the FSRA, designated non-financial businesses or professions (DNFBPs) and large ADGM entities.

The endeavours of ADGM market participants to operate in line with the highest global standards of business practice are also reflected strongly within the framework. Entities within the centre will implement proportionate arrangements to support effective whistleblowing by 31st May 2025. These arrangements need to be captured in writing by companies that are over a certain size or that carry additional financial crime risks.

The whistleblowing framework provides a solid foundation that ADGM continuously builds upon and strengthen, ensuring the highest international business standards are upheld.

For the Whistleblower Protection Regulations 2024 and regulatory amendments, please click here and for the Rules, click here.

About Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM)

Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) is the international financial centre (IFC) of the capital city of the United Arab Emirates, which opened for business on 21 October 2015. ADGM augments Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading financial centre and a business hub serving as a strategic link between the growing economies of the Middle East, Africa, South Asia, and the rest of the world.

Operating within an international regulatory framework based on the direct application of English Common Law, ADGM governs the entirety of Al Maryah Island and Al Reem Island collectively designated as the financial free zone of Abu Dhabi.

ADGM is ranked as one of the most preferred and top-ranking IFCs in the Middle East and Africa region and named MENA’s largest Fintech hub. Its progressive and inclusive business ecosystem gravitates toward global financial and non-financial institutions whilst leveraging synergies between ADGM and multiple jurisdictions positioned as one of the world’s most advanced, diverse, and progressively governed financial hubs.

For more details on ADGM, please visit www.adgm.com or follow us on Twitter and Instagram: @adglobalmarket and LinkedIn: @Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM)

For media queries please contact:

Mohammed AlMheiri

Chief Communication Officer, ADGM

E: media@adgm.com