The first of its kind service within the real estate sector virtually brings all stakeholders under a secure online platform to conduct a set of services in a single digital process, which redefines the sell & purchase journey.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: ADGM, the international financial centre of the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi, proudly announces the launch of the Virtual Sell and Purchase, the first-of-its-kind real estate service, which allows multiple steps within property transactions to be completed virtually by buyers, sellers, and associated banks.

ADGM’s new service streamlines and consolidates three key real estate procedures – Discharge of Mortgage, Register a Transfer, and Register a Mortgage – into a single digital service. By bringing together all relevant parties to a secure online platform to perform a single transaction, the virtual sell and purchase service aims to deliver a significantly enhanced and effortless customer experience.

The service is powered by a groundbreaking virtual presence feature, which enables all parties to complete their part of the transaction remotely. This feature is a major leap in digital innovation for real-estate services as it eliminates the need for physical meetings or document handovers, reducing processing time while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance.



The Virtual Sell and Purchase service is being launched via ADGM’s state-of-the-art digital property platform AccessRP, which was started in collaboration with ADGM’s strategic partner ADRES. AccessRP offers a comprehensive and enhanced suite of real estate transaction services, from selling and purchasing transactions to off-plan development and mortgage services, providing end-to-end solutions for developers, owners, and investors.

Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, CEO of the Registration Authority (RA) of ADGM, commented, "The launch of the Virtual Sell and Purchase service marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to enhance ease of doing business and reinforces customer experience in the real estate sector. We are not only making services simpler and faster, but we are also redefining what a real estate journey should look like in a modern, digital economy.”

With this initiative, ADGM continues to set new standards for digital transformation and drive growth in the real estate and financial services sectors, reinforcing its position as a leading international financial centre and innovation hub.

About ADGM

ADGM is the international financial centre (IFC) of the capital city of the United Arab Emirates, which opened for business on 21 October 2015. ADGM augments Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading financial centre and a business hub, serving as a strategic link between the growing economies of the Middle East, Africa, South Asia, and the rest of the world.

Operating within an international regulatory framework based on the direct application of English Common Law, ADGM governs the entirety of Al Maryah Island and Al Reem Island, collectively designated as the financial free zone of Abu Dhabi.

ADGM is ranked as one of the most preferred and top-ranking IFCs in the Middle East and Africa region. Its progressive and inclusive business ecosystem fosters growth, resilience, and optimism for global financial and non-financial institutions. Growing synergies between ADGM and multiple jurisdictions have positioned the centre as one of the world’s most advanced, diverse, and progressively governed financial hubs.

For more details on ADGM, please visit www.adgm.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram: @ADGM X: @adglobalmarket

For media queries, please contact:

Email: media@adgm.com