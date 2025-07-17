Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of ADGM, the international financial centre of the UAE capital, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan to establish cooperation in financial technologies and services, capital markets, and other relevant areas. The MoU paves the way for both authorities to exchange experiences and information, as well as organise training sessions, research collaboration, and study visits.

Emmanuel Givanakis, CEO of the FSRA of ADGM, said, “The signing of this MoU marks an important step in fostering collaboration between ADGM’s FSRA and the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan. By formalising our cooperation, we create a strong foundation for sharing knowledge and advancing innovation across financial services, which will not only strengthen the capital markets but also support the continued development of the financial sectors in both jurisdictions.”

International collaborations are key to ADGM’s efforts in maintaining a transparent and globally aligned financial ecosystem. ADGM’s FSRA frequently partners with regional and international members of the global regulatory community to promote cooperation, consistency, and knowledge sharing. Such partnerships facilitate the exchange of information, joint supervisory efforts, and alignment with international standards, allowing the authority to stay ahead of emerging risks and evolving financial innovations. They also strengthen the FSRA’s regulatory framework and enable the Authority to contribute to global financial stability and sustainable economic growth.

Taleh Kazimov, Governor of the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan, emphasized the importance of the MoU: “In an increasingly interconnected financial world, cooperation plays a vital role in fostering innovation, enhancing regulatory practices, and contributing to the resilience of our financial systems. We look forward to a productive collaboration that supports the growth of our financial sector and promotes regional and global financial stability.”

About ADGM

ADGM is the international financial centre (IFC) of the capital city of the United Arab Emirates, which opened for business on 21 October 2015. ADGM augments Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading financial centre and a business hub, serving as a strategic link between the growing economies of the Middle East, Africa, South Asia, and the rest of the world.

Operating within an international regulatory framework based on the direct application of English Common Law, ADGM governs the entirety of Al Maryah Island and Al Reem Island, collectively designated as the financial free zone of Abu Dhabi.

ADGM is ranked as one of the most preferred and top-ranking IFCs in the Middle East and Africa region. Its progressive and inclusive business ecosystem fosters growth, resilience, and optimism for global financial and non-financial institutions. Growing synergies between ADGM and multiple jurisdictions have positioned the centre as one of the world’s most advanced, diverse, and progressively governed financial hubs.

