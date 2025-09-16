Abu Dhabi, UAE, 16 September 2025: The Registration Authority of ADGM has amended the Data Protection Regulations 2021 to introduce the Data Protection Regulations (Substantial Public Interest Conditions) Rules 2025 (the “Substantial Public Interest Rules”). The enactment of these Rules follows the conclusion of Consultation Paper No. 6 of 2025 and reflects ADGM’s ongoing commitment to maintaining a data protection framework that is both internationally aligned and responsive to evolving societal needs.

The Substantial Public Interest Rules provide greater clarity on the processing of Special Categories of Personal Data under defined public interest grounds. These changes are particularly relevant to sectors such as insurance and education and are benchmarked against global best practices.

Key features of the Substantial Public Interest Rules include:

Establishing conditions for insurance companies to process Special Categories of Personal Data for insurance purposes where such processing serves a substantial public interest.

Introducing clear definitions of “insurance contract” and “insurance purpose” to ensure consistency across the sector.

Providing safeguards that allow the processing of Special Categories of Personal Data without consent when necessary to protect children or individuals at risk of emotional or physical harm.

Clarifying the criteria for determining when individuals aged 18 or over may be considered “at risk” and thus eligible for protection under these Rules.

These Rules are designed to support ADGM’s expanding jurisdiction, including Al Reem Island, by ensuring robust protections for vulnerable individuals whilst facilitating responsible data use in key sectors.

Commenting on the enactment, H.E. Rashed Al Blooshi, CEO of Registration Authority at ADGM, said: " ADGM’s data protection framework is built on the principles of accountability, transparency, and public trust. These new rules reinforce our commitment to protecting individuals, particularly the most vulnerable, while enabling responsible data use across sectors. We remain focused on ensuring our regulations evolve in line with both global standards and local needs."

These amendments mark a significant step forward in balancing the need for responsible data processing with the imperative to safeguard sensitive personal information. By clearly defining the conditions under which special categories of data can be processed, ADGM is further strengthening protections that serve the public interest while supporting critical sectors such as insurance and education.

The enacted version of the Substantial Public Interest Rules is publicly available and can be viewed here: [Substantial Public Interest Rules 2025].

About ADGM

ADGM is the international financial centre (IFC) of the capital city of the United Arab Emirates, which opened for business on 21 October 2015. ADGM augments Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading financial centre and a business hub serving as a strategic link between the growing economies of the Middle East, Africa, South Asia, and the rest of the world.

Operating within an international regulatory framework based on the direct application of English Common Law, ADGM governs the entirety of Al Maryah Island and Al Reem Island collectively designated as the financial free zone of Abu Dhabi.

ADGM is ranked as one of the most preferred and top-ranking IFCs in the Middle East and Africa region. Its progressive and inclusive business ecosystem fosters growth, resilience, and optimism, for global financial and non-financial institutions. Growing synergies between ADGM and multiple jurisdictions have positioned the centre as one of the world’s most advanced, diverse, and progressively governed financial hubs.

