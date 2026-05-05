ABU DHABI, UAE: ADGM, the international financial centre of Abu Dhabi, today announced that Man Group plc, a London-listed alternative investment firm with approximately USD 228.7 billion in total assets under management, is proceeding with its commitment to establish a presence in Abu Dhabi and has submitted its application for a Category 3A licence.

The development reflects the firm’s continued expansion in the Middle East, as it looks to establish a strategic hub in the emirate, subject to regulatory approval. The planned presence is expected to be established in the coming period, further strengthening Man Group’s engagement with regional investors and its global operating footprint.

This announcement comes amid sustained momentum for ADGM, which continues to attract leading global asset managers and alternative investment firms. Recent months have seen a wave of international institutions, including Bain Capital, Barings and Hillhouse Investment, establish offices in Abu Dhabi, reinforcing the emirate’s growing role at the centre of global capital flows.

H.E. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADGM, said, “Man Group’s decision to establish a presence in Abu Dhabi reflects the strength of our capital markets and the depth of global investor confidence in the UAE’s capital. As Abu Dhabi continues to advance its position as the ‘Capital of Capital’, ADGM remains focused on enabling leading international institutions to grow from Abu Dhabi through a trusted regulatory environment, world-class infrastructure, and access to long-term capital. We look forward to welcoming Man Group’s expanded presence in the region from ADGM.”

Robyn Grew, Chief Executive Officer of Man Group, said, "Man Group has long recognised Abu Dhabi as one of the world's most dynamic financial centres, and submitting our application for a Category 3A licence marks an important milestone in our commitment to the region. Our relationship with Abu Dhabi runs deep, from our involvement in ADGM’s original expert advisory panel over 10 years ago, to the strong, decades-long partnerships we have built with sophisticated local allocators across investment, research and knowledge-sharing. We look forward to establishing a hub that, in time, we expect to span distribution, investment and trading.”

The establishment of Man Group’s presence further reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading international financial centre for asset management and investment firms. ADGM has continued to demonstrate strong growth, with assets under management rising by 36% in 2025 and over 12,000 active licences, highlighting sustained global investor confidence in its ecosystem.

As ADGM expands its ecosystem across hedge funds, private capital and quantitative strategies, it continues to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s standing as the “Capital of Capital” and a key gateway connecting global capital flows across Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

About ADGM

ADGM is the leading international financial centre (IFC) based in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates. It is one of the world’s largest financial districts by size and is the largest IFC in the Middle East and Africa by the number of active licences.

ADGM is also one of a handful of jurisdictions globally and the only one regionally to directly apply the trusted legal system of English Common Law.

Governing both Al Maryah and Al Reem Islands, which are collectively designated as Abu Dhabi’s financial free zone, ADGM connects the economies of the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) region with global markets. Its progressive and inclusive ecosystem empowers financial and non-financial institutions to thrive, supporting innovation, sustainable growth, and long-term economic resilience.

Through its continued growth and cross-border partnerships, ADGM is strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as the ‘Capital of Capital’ and a leading global hub for finance, investment, and enterprise.

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