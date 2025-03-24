Abu Dhabi, UAE: ADGM, the leading International Financial Centre (IFC) of the UAE’s capital, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Chainlink, the standard for onchain finance, marking a major step in advancing compliant tokenisation frameworks. This alliance will support innovative projects under ADGM’s Registration Authority by leveraging Chainlink’s technical expertise, industry insights, and a suite of advanced services to maximise the utility of tokenised assets while ensuring regulatory compliance.

Chainlink’s market-leading services, including blockchain interoperability and verifiable data solutions, are facilitating liquidity across global markets, enabling over USD19 trillion in transaction value. Trusted by major financial market institutions, this alliance with Chainlink aligns with ADGM’s vision to drive innovation, enhance connectivity, and establish a global approach to regulating the blockchain ecosystem.

Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, CEO of ADGM Registration Authority said, “This strategic alliance is a significant step in further solidifying ADGM’s leadership in enabling blockchain innovation and enhancing alignment in the regulatory approach globally. By collaborating with Chainlink, we are aiming to set a global benchmark that spearheads transparency, security, and trust across the blockchain space.

Under the MoU, ADGM and Chainlink will foster a dialogue on regulatory matters in blockchain, AI, and other emerging technologies. The agreement also outlines a series of events and workshops aimed at educating the UAE ecosystem on key topics related to blockchain and AI, such as tokenisation, cross-chain interoperability, proof of reserves, and emerging blockchain standards.

Angie Walker, Global Head of Banking and Capital Markets at Chainlink Labs and Senior Executive Officer at Chainlink Labs Abu Dhabi said, “ADGM has developed a robust environment where tokenisation projects can thrive. Our alliance will elevate the blockchain ecosystem in the UAE, driving greater innovation and adoption. We are excited to see projects under the purview of ADGM Registration Authority adopt the Chainlink standard, enabling seamless compliance, enhanced connectivity across markets, and highly secure on-chain services.

This alliance strengthens ADGM’s position as a global hub for technology-driven innovation. By building on the world’s first DLT Foundations Regulations, ADGM has set new principles for blockchain adoption, enabling decentralised projects to scale within a regulated, interoperable, and secure ecosystem.