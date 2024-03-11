Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Global Market Academy (ADGMA), the knowledge arm of the international financial centre in Abu Dhabi, announced signing Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with Burjeel Holdings (“Burjeel”), NMC Assetco Limited (“NMC”), and Aster DM Healthcare (“Aster”) respectively, facilitating initiatives that focus on the healthcare sector within the UAE National Agenda and builds the ideal platform to develop a strong workforce UAE Nationals.

ADGMA signed the MoUs with the respective senior management of the three entities, namely, Burjeel, NMC and Aster.

The strategic collaboration with these leading healthcare entities underscores ADGMA’s commitment to establishing an educational hub by developing training programs and educational courses, that meet the knowledge requirements for maintaining a highly effective workforce and empowering the skill development of UAE’s national talent. The respective areas of collaboration defined under the MoU will also explore objectives to facilitate onboarding, development, and retention of local talent through dedicated courses.

ADGMA focuses on onboarding UAE Nationals within the health sector through the Job Centre, including in the three companies (Burjeel, NMC and Aster).

Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the ADGM Academy Board of Directors, said, "In collaboration with leading entities such as NMC, Burjeel and Aster, we aspire to make a concrete impact on how innovation, skill enhancement, and development of national talent is not only building a strong knowledge-driven economy but also bringing economic prosperity. Furthermore, ADGM Academy’s alignment with the national security of employability and the Department of Government Enablement brings onboard strategic partners that will work with private hospitals and government authorities to help create skilled workforce in the industry. Our primary objective is to empower local talent by providing them with essential resources and expertise, thereby nurturing national progress. These partnerships mark a significant stride in our dedication to promoting education and bolstering the next generation of Emirati workforce."

John Sunil, Group CEO, Burjeel Holdings said, “This MoU reflects our commitment to advancing the healthcare sector in alignment with the UAE National Agenda. By partnering with leading entities, we are not only investing in the present but also shaping the future. At Burjeel Holdings, we are focusing our efforts on cultivating a robust workforce of Emiratis, empowering them with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in the dynamic healthcare sector. This collaboration with ADGM underscores our dedication to nurturing Emirati talent in alignment with the UAE's vision for a prosperous future.”

David Hadley, CEO of NMC said, “NMC is honoured to partner with the ADGM Academy to offer dedicated and specialised training to UAE Nationals looking to advance their healthcare careers. The ADGM Academy is a recognised leader in providing exceptional training and development opportunities for Emiratis and we hope that through this partnership, NMC can contribute to the development of essential skills needed to equip the next generation of healthcare leaders.

Fara Siddiqi, Group Chief Human Resources Officer commented on the partnership, “It is a remarkable opportunity for our Emirati talent to enhance their skills which will help them progress in their careers and add to UAE’s economic prosperity. At Aster, we take pride in inculcating a learning-based culture and strive to provide avenues for our employees to enhance their knowledge and skills as they progress in their careers.”

About Abu Dhabi Global Market Academy (ADGMA)

ADGM Academy is the knowledge arm of the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), a financial-free zone established in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. ADGM was established in order to promote the Emirate of Abu Dhabi as a global financial centre, to develop the economy of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and make it an attractive environment for financial investments and an effective contributor to the international financial services industry.

ADGM Academy was established with the vision of becoming one of the region’s top educational and Human Resources academies for banking, finance, and public services. In line with the UAE leadership’s vision to continue to build a strong and resilient economic sector, we aim to provide our constituents and the community at large with world-class educational and experiential programmes.

ADGM Academy has been at the forefront of financial and digital training programs, partnering with top industry experts, professional organisations and leading academic institutions to design and deliver programs and produce applied base research relevant to the financial industry focusing on future-driven trends.

