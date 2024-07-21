Expanded program includes new majors in Creative Industries and Design, Culinary Arts, Education and Culture, Entrepreneurship, Music Performance, Wildlife Conservation, and more

Four of the world’s top universities are part of the ADEK Summer Program, designed to upskill, prepare, and empower aspiring Emirati students to pursue post-secondary academic pathways for personal growth

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) has reinforced its commitment to nurturing students’ educational journeys by offering a new edition of its Summer Program. The program is designed to upskill, prepare, and empower Emirati students to explore their passion through unique opportunities to study at 14 leading universities in 12 countries across four continents.

A total of 181 top-performing Emirati students in grades 10 and 11 across public, private, and charter schools in Abu Dhabi have been selected from ADEK enrichment programs including the Rize UPCG, Rize Honors, and Sports programs.

Selected students will be able to explore pathways at top educational institutions in the USA, India, China, Singapore, France, Spain, Switzerland, Italy, Australia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Thailand and study from a variety of new majors across Creative Industries and Design, Culinary Arts, Education and Culture, Entrepreneurship, Music Performance, Wildlife Conservation, and more.

This unique academic opportunity is aligned with the ongoing objectives to upskill aspiring and talented students, help them develop a global mindset, expand their knowledge, engage with different cultures, and empower their academic, and personal growth internationally. Students participating in this program have a higher chance of applying and being accepted into the Abu Dhabi Scholarships program.

The expanded list of universities includes four of the world’s top universities, including Harvard University; Stanford University; University of California, Berkeley; and National University of Singapore (NUS).

His Excellency Mubarak Hamad Al Mheiri, ADEK Undersecretary, said: “Following a successful program last year, this expansion - in terms of the number of students, countries, universities involved, and the number of programs available – underlines our commitment to nurturing even more talented and aspiring students and empowering them to expand their knowledge beyond classroom boundaries.”

“ADEK Summer Program students are encouraged to pursue post-secondary studies internationally at top-tier and recognized universities and discover their passion. This will also equip them with the required future skills across critical growth sectors in the emirate and globally,” added HE Al Mheiri.

To ensure student readiness for international studies, ADEK organizes a comprehensive series of pre-departure orientation sessions for each student group traveling to their respective international universities. The sessions are designed to provide students with extensive knowledge to navigate the unique international academic journeys ahead of them and maximize their potential for success. For more information, visit adek.gov.ae or follow ADEK on social media:

Instagram: @adek_insta

Twitter: ADEK_tweet

Facebook: Department of Education and Knowledge

YouTube: ADEK Abu Dhabi

-Ends-

About Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK)

The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) is the Education Sector regulator across the Emirate. It oversees and provides services throughout a learner’s journey from early education to university and beyond. It also champions inclusivity for People of Determination in the mainstream schooling system and by providing specialized schools.

Across Early Childhood and K-12, ADEK licenses and regulates nurseries and private schools in Abu Dhabi while also legislating, mandating and managing its own charter schools and 2 schools for People of Determination.

ADEK also annually provides distinguished Abu Dhabi students with full scholarships and support to study at the best universities around the world. In addition, the Department audits and enhances the delivery of Higher Education in Abu Dhabi, attracting Higher Education Institutions to open the required programs or schools that serve Abu Dhabi’s needs while championing a student and faculty-friendly ecosystem in the Emirate.

With a vision to Empower Education. Empower Minds. Empower the Future, ADEK recognizes that every learner is different, and a diversity of teaching methods are essential for students to succeed. To that effect, ADEK partners with stakeholders to enable a great education system to flourish in Abu Dhabi and nurture future-ready graduates who have the 21st-century skills required to sustain and carry forward Abu Dhabi’s vision.