Riyadh - Hotel Management Company “Adeera”, has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Architecture and Design Commission (ADC), marking a strategic partnership to authentically reflect Saudi Arabia’s rich culture in Adeera’s hotel brands. The agreement reinforces Adeera’s commitment to embedding the essence of Saudi Identity within its hospitality experiences, aligned with the principles and values of King Salman Charter for Architecture and urbanism, the agreement also extends to several key areas demonstrates ADCs commitment to advancing various design fields fostering the local talents and spreading awareness on Saudi Arabia’s rich diverse cultural heritage and design, key areas of cooperation include:

- Implementation of King Salman Urban Charter Values: A joint understanding to assess and integrate the values of the King Salman Urban Charter across Adeera’s design standards, ensuring the embodiment of Saudi cultural and urban identity and spirit.

- Awareness & Learning Programs: Organizing and delivering comprehensive workshops and awareness activities for architects and designers. These initiatives aim to highlight the influence of Saudi culture on design, conducted in alignment with the regulations and guidelines upheld by both Adeera and ADC.

- Promoting Saudi Design Talent: Collaborating to support the growth of Saudi design talent recommending local designers to Adeera for the development of culturally inspired industrial products. These products will be integrated into Adeera’s projects, showcasing Saudi creativity and craftsmanship.

In addition to exploring areas of cooperation under the framework of this MoU, fostering continuous innovation and cultural enrichment within Saudi Arabia's hospitality and design sectors. This partnership not only reinforces Adeera's vision to be a national champion in the hospitality sector but also highlights ADC's dedication to advancing architectural, urban, and industrial design fields that strengthen Saudi Arabia’s national identity and contribute to the local economy.

On this occasion, Stefan Leser, CEO of Adeera, commented “Our commitment with the Architecture and Design Commission is focused on innovating the authentic Saudi character into Adeera’s hotel brand identity. We emphasize the importance of drawing inspiration from Saudi cultural heritage by fostering Saudi talents to craft hospitality experiences to reflect Adeera’s identity and storytelling.” He explained that preserving and enhancing heritage is a fundamental element in the journey of sustainable development.

Dr. Sumaya Al-Solaiman, CEO of the Architecture and Design Commission, stated: "This partnership reflects our commitment to showcasing Saudi identity in the architecture and design sector while supporting local creatives in crafting hospitality experiences that authentically represent our rich culture. We believe that integrating local heritage into hotel projects contributes to achieving sustainable development goals and enhances the Kingdom’s position as a global hub for creativity."

About Adeera

Hotel Management Company “Adeera”, Saudi Arabia’s national hospitality champion, aims to develop hotel brands and provide a unique visitor experience by embodying the authentic Saudi hospitality and generosity culture to the highest global standards. An imperative goal of Adeera is to empower talents and competencies through its initiatives with partners and leading educational and training institutions, contributing to the achievement of Vision 2030 objectives and placing the Kingdom on the global tourism map.

About ADC

The Architecture and Design Commission was established in February 2020 as one of 11 commissions under the Ministry of Culture. One of the Commission’s key objectives is to regulate the sector, including supporting and encouraging practitioners, organizing exhibitions and seminars, and stimulating creative thinking in the sector. The sub-sectors represented under the Commission include architecture, urban design and planning, and landscape architecture, as well as various design fields such as interior design, graphic design, and industrial design. Our role at the Commission is to achieve the goals of the Ministry of Culture and Vision 2030, and contribute to the national economy, through creating programs and initiatives to support Saudi architects and designers and enrich our national identity. The Commission also seeks to establish national companies and encourage investment in the field. This will contribute to creating job opportunities for qualified Saudis and enhancing cooperation between the public and private sectors.