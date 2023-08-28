Dubai, UAE: - Addverb, a global manufacturer and supplier of complete warehouse automation solutions, has partnered with Logsquare, a leading system integrator for logistics solutions, to expand its presence in the Middle East, especially GCC and Iraq markets. The partnership will allow both companies to leverage their expertise and offer premium automation solutions to their customers.

Addverb’s expertise lies in delivering end-to-end intralogistics automation solutions based on Industry 4.0, IoT, and robotics. With a wide-ranging portfolio, the company offers unique combinations of fixed and mobile automation systems powered by robust enterprise software, to serve clients across a multitude of industries.

Logsquare provides a complete range of comprehensive integrated solutions, as well as consulting services to optimize logistics operations. As a renowned player in the Middle East region, Logsquare possesses local engineering and implementation expertise supported by a strong European backbone.

The partnership will primarily focus on integrating Addverb’ Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) portfolio along with software like Fleet Management System (FMS) into Logsquare’s total solutions for their customers.

"We are thrilled to partner with Logsquare to expand our reach in the GCC and Iraq markets," said Pieter Feenstra, CEO, Addverb EMEA. “After opening our own office in Dubai for total solutions headed by Varun Visruthan, we are excited to also offer our mobile portfolio to a renowned partner like Logsquare to accelerate our growth in this region. We are eager to collaborate with them as their expertise in logistics and integration will complement our expertise in automation and robotics, allowing us to offer a comprehensive solution to our customers."

“This partnership is a venture between a distinguished regional intralogistics player and a promising OEM with a diversified forward-looking technology. Logsquare is seeking to enrich its solutions and product portfolio with Addverb’s AMRs. This will enable us to further boost our offerings and combine applications”, affirmed Jacques Adem, Managing Director, Logsquare. When asked about the importance of this partnership, Jacques added that “The main value addition will be on our client side in MENA whereby we will be able to join the differentiators of both entities, local engineering and execution capabilities paired with reliable cutting-edge technology.”

Addverb and Logsquare's partnership promises to offer customers in the Middle East region with a diverse selection of cutting-edge automation solutions to streamline supply chains, optimise operational efficiency and improve bottom lines. Both companies are enthusiastic about embarking on this journey together and anticipate a long and fruitful collaboration.

