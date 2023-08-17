Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) and e& enterprise today announced their joint cooperation to enhance and exchange experiences in the areas of Industry 4.0 and sustainable manufacturing, as part of efforts to achieve the Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy's (ADIS) objectives.

ADDED and e& enterprise signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during the "1st Smart Manufacturing Incentives Programme's Awareness and Business Matching workshop" hosted by the Industrial Development Bureau (IDB), ADDED's arm to develop the industrial sector. The event gathered over 100 industrial stakeholders, with more than 50 per cent coming from manufacturing SMEs and the rest from advisory and technology firms.

The primary goal of the signed MoU is to promote digital transformation in Abu Dhabi’s manufacturing sector, aiming to facilitate a seamless transition to Industry 4.0 technologies while encouraging sustainable practices and leveraging e& enterprise's expertise in cutting-edge technologies like cloud computing, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT), and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to empower manufacturing enterprises in Abu Dhabi.

To act on the agreement, ADDED and e& enterprise will establish a joint working group comprising representatives from both sides to ensure effective communication and cooperation.

Eng. Arafat Al Yafei, Executive Director, Industrial Development Bureau (IDB), said: “We are pleased to partner with e& enterprise to provide a conducive environment to the industrial sector of Abu Dhabi to transition to smart manufacturing and Industry 4.0 as well as encourage sustainability in the sector. This comes as part of our ongoing efforts to achieve the ambitious objectives of the ADIS, which aim to increase the size of investment in the industrial sector, create new quality jobs, and improve Abu Dhabi's trade with global markets, and strengthen its position as the region's most competitive industrial hub.”

ADDED and e& enterprise will collaborate to develop joint white papers and workshops to bolster research and knowledge exchange and raise awareness of sustainable manufacturing. The two parties will also explore opportunities to provide digital solutions for manufacturing operations to enhance sustainability and improve operational efficiency.

Alberto Araque, CEO, e& enterprise IoT & AI, said: “We are delighted to collaborate with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development to lead the Industry 4.0 revolution and promote sustainable manufacturing practices in the emirate. This partnership signifies a significant milestone in driving innovation and digitalisation in the UAE. It underscores our dedication to empowering businesses to flourish in the digital era while fostering environmentally responsible methods.

“We strive to transform the manufacturing industry, advocate sustainable practices and contribute to Abu Dhabi's economic growth by harnessing our proficiency in IoT and AI solutions.”

The partnership aims to increase awareness within the manufacturing community about the benefits of Industry 4.0 and related technologies by showcasing innovative digital approaches and providing skill set development programmes.

Furthermore, both parties aim to promote the programmes and incentives offered by the Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy by leveraging enterprise platforms and services while also seeking to identify collaboration opportunities to drive the adoption of Industry 4.0 in the industrial sector, focusing on establishing specialised centres, creating quality jobs, improving trade with global markets, and establishing Abu Dhabi as a competitive industrial hub in the region.

