Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: In line with its efforts to improve resident experience and engagement in Abu Dhabi, the Department of Government Support, represented by the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA), announced a partnership agreement with Sprinklr, the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, to help Abu Dhabi government entities adopt and scale unified CX programs.

H.E Aysha Al Marzouqi, Executive Director of the Government Services Sector at Abu Digital Authority and Paul Ohls, Chief Revenue Officer of Sprinklr, in the presence of other officials and dignitaries, signed the partnership agreement at GITEX Global 2022 being held at World Trade Centre in Dubai.

By reducing complexity to focus on the resident journey and their needs, the new unified CX programs will provide seamless engagement between residents and government services. The partnership is one among several initiatives that ADDA is working on as part of its digitisation efforts across various key public and private sectors, strengthening the digital infrastructure, and developing the innovation ecosystem in the emirate and the country in line with the vision of the leadership of the UAE.

His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Abdel Hamid Al Askar, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, said that the agreement is an extension of the digital transformation process led by the Abu Dhabi Government.

His Excellency said: “This partnership is critical as it will lead to more transparent and collaborative governance approaches that boost resident engagement, enhance the decision-making processes as well strengthen relevance, responsiveness, and accountability of government entities.

H.E Aysha Al Marzouqi, The Executive Director of the Government Services Sector at Abu Digital Authority, said: “Enhancing the digital capabilities across Abu Dhabi Government entities is fundamental to what we do at ADDA. Our vision is to enable the digital transformation of all Abu Dhabi government entities, using emerging technologies and delivering pioneering government services and solutions. Our partnership with Sprinklr will reinforce our commitment to creating a world-class digital ecosystem in Abu Dhabi.”

Ragy Thomas, CEO of Sprinklr said: “The rise of modern digital and social channels has transformed the customer and citizen journey — creating an infinitely more interactive, immediate, and personalized path. With this partnership, Sprinklr can more quickly bring our UNified-CXM platform to market to help organizations in Abu Dhabi deliver experiences that flow seamlessly from one channel to the next, and delivers instant, personalized attention at scale.”

-Ends-

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr is a leading enterprise software company for all customer-facing functions. With advanced AI, Sprinklr's unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform helps companies deliver human experiences to every customer, every time, across any modern channel. Headquartered in New York City with employees around the world, Sprinklr works with more than 1,000 of the world’s most valuable enterprises — global brands like Microsoft, P&G, Samsung and more than 50% of the Fortune 100.