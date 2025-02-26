Key Highlights of the Ramadan 2025 Campaign:

Ramadan Wow Offers: Discounts of up to 60% and over 4,000 products on promotion, including bulk offers tailored for families.

Affordable Essentials: 185 key Ramadan items priced lower than last year.

Cash Back Offer: Customers will receive AED 50 back spent on the next purchase for every AED 250 spent, adding extra value to their purchases.

Community Foucus: 25 million investment, including 30,000 Iftar gifts distributed, and a strong partnership with the Khalifa foundation for the holy month

On going Community support: All year long unveiling permanent 1,400 essentials at "Always Low Prices”

Abu Dhabi, UAE: ADCOOP has launched its Ramadan 2025 campaign, a comprehensive initiative designed to ease shopping and foster community spirit during the holy month.

ADCOOP CEO Bertrand Loumaye emphasized ADCOOP's commitment to serving its customers during Ramadan, a time of generosity and togetherness. The campaign features significant savings, including up to 60% off over 4,000 products, and lower prices on 185 essential Ramadan items.

A generous cashback offer gives AED 50 back to customers for every AED 250 spent. ADCOOP has also invested AED 25 million in the Ramadan price drops.

Commitment to Community:

ADCOOP has taken the initiative to distribute 30,000 Iftar gifts and created 8000 pre-packed Ramadan essentials boxes in 2 formats, priced at AED 100 and AED 150, available in the stores and online. ADCOOP has also been supporting the Khalifa Foundation to help them achieve their local goals.

Mr. Loumaye stressed ADCOOP’s commitment to supporting the community, stating, "Our primary goal during Ramadan is to ensure our customers can access wholesome, nutritious, and high-quality food at affordable prices. This year, our team has worked tirelessly to offer even lower prices than last Ramadan.

Mr. Loumaye aslo added that during Ramadan, ADCOOP offers customers a seamless and hassle-free shopping experience through fast and reliable express deliveries via the ADCOOP e-commerce app but also on Instashop and Talabat. To meet increased demand during the holy month, ADCOOP has boosted the online availability of essential products. Customers can shop at all ADCOOP locations across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dafra, Delma, Sharjah, and Ras Al Khaimah, as well as online.

Furthermore, ADCOOP's commitment to the community continues year-round with 1,400 essential items offered at "Always Low Prices" across the key categories, including fresh.

About ADCOOP:

ADCOOP is a community-centered retail destination in the UAE, offering exceptional service, unbeatable value, and a shopping experience enriched by Emirati culture and global influences. With over 100 stores serving more than 65,000 shoppers daily, ADCOOP's mission is to enrich lives and support communities by delivering quality products tailored to the diverse needs of Arab families. The brand blends tradition and modernity, providing culturally relevant offerings while embracing innovation to foster growth and connection. For more information on ADCOOP's offerings and initiatives.