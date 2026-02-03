Abu Dhabi: Anchored in its long-standing commitment to national priorities and to shaping a future-ready banking sector led by Emirati talent, ADCB continues to deliver exceptional Emiratisation outcomes, consistently exceeding its targets and setting new benchmarks year after year. This sustained progress underscores the strength of the Bank’s integrated approach to talent development, focused on building national capabilities and creating clear, long-term career pathways that enable growth, advancement and retention.



Some of the Bank’s key Emiratisation achievements in 2025 include:

Attracting 238 new Emirati professionals across the Group, bringing the total UAE national workforce to 2,054 employees

Setting a new benchmark for the banking sector after achieving and sustaining a 100% Emiratisation rate in Al Ain, with the number of Emirati talents surpassing 390 employees in the same year

Expanding Emirati representation within the Group’s Executive Management Committee to 40%

Establishing Emiratisation in 41% of critical roles across the Bank

Promoting 698 Emirati employees, representing 34% of the Bank’s Emirati workforce, in recognition of their high performance and professional excellence



Beyond workforce growth, ADCB is focused on ensuring Emirati talent is deeply embedded in the Bank’s most critical functions. In line with its strategic ambition to place national professionals at the heart of decision making, Emiratis now play an integral role across all credit transaction approval processes. The participation of at least one Emirati approver in every credit transaction is a core operating requirement, underscoring the central role national talent plays in the Bank’s governance model. This approach reinforces ADCB’s commitment to developing future Emirati leaders who are well positioned to support the Bank’s sustained growth and contribute meaningfully to the continued advancement of the UAE’s banking sector.

In recognition of its distinctive, and sector-redefining approach to developing Emirati talent, ADCB was honored with the ‘Exceptional Efforts in Emiratisation - Diamond Category’ award by the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (Nafis). This accolade reflects the Bank’s pioneering leadership and its measurable impact in expanding meaningful career pathways for UAE nationals.

Commenting on the announcement, Ala’a Eraiqat, Group Chief Executive Officer of ADCB, said:

Emiratisation is a fundamental pillar of our long-term strategy and a key enabler of future-ready banking model led by national talent. Despite the achievements we have attained, our unwavering belief that more can be accomplished continues to drive us forward. We remain firmly committed to advancing at a pace that surpasses expectations. In 2026, we plan to recruit 500 Emirati citizens, including 220 talents in Al Ain, raising the total number of Emirati employees in the city to approximately 600 by year end. In parallel, we are continuing to relocate fully integrated operational roles to our Al Ain branches, in line with our expansion and development of local talent base. This reaffirms our commitment to the national Emiratisation agenda and to develop highly skilled Emirati professionals capable of driving the long-term advancement of the UAE banking sector.

Through sustained, future focused initiatives, ADCB continues to deepen its role as a strategic enabler of national Emiratisation, partnering in the delivery of programmes that create lasting impact. By investing in capability building, skills development and knowledge transfer, the Bank is helping shape a sustainable operating ecosystem that empowers Emirati talent to thrive. This long-term commitment is closely aligned with the UAE’s vision to build a resilient, diversified and future ready economy, one led by Emirati expertise and driven by nationally rooted leadership across priority sectors.