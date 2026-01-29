Abu Dhabi – Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC (“ADCB” or the “Bank”) today announced its financial results for the year ended 31 December 2025, delivering strong growth and record profit.

Recommended cash dividend of AED 0.63 per share for 2025, representing a total payout of AED 4.985 bn and equivalent to 44% of net profit (1)

Key financial highlights

Record profit: Profit before tax of AED 12.843 bn for FY’25, an increase of 21% year on year (YoY) , marking the 18th consecutive quarter of profit growth. Net profit after tax was AED 11.445 bn , an increase of 22% YoY



Profit before tax of for FY’25, an increase of , marking the 18th consecutive quarter of profit growth. , an increase of 22% YoY Strong Q4'25 finish: Q4’25 profit before tax of AED 3.736 bn (up 30% YoY) and net profit after tax of AED 3.342 bn, continuing the Bank’s growth trajectory into year end

Q4’25 profit before tax of and net profit after tax of AED 3.342 bn, continuing the Bank’s Higher returns: Delivered a Return on Average Equity (ROAE) of 15.3% for FY’25, demonstrating improved profitability and efficient capital utilisation . Basic earnings per share were AED 1.45 for the year

Delivered a Return on Average Equity (ROAE) of 15.3% for FY’25, demonstrating . Basic earnings per share were AED 1.45 for the year Income growth and efficiency: Operating income rose by 14% in 2025, driven by double digit growth in both net interest income and fee income . The cost to income ratio improved to 28.2% (from 31.0% in 2024), achieving a new efficiency benchmark for the Bank



Operating income rose by 14% in 2025, in both . The (from 31.0% in 2024), achieving a new efficiency benchmark for the Bank Accelerated loan and deposit growth: Total assets reached AED 774 bn (up 19% vs 2024). Net loans grew 16% YoY to AED 406 bn , reflecting healthy credit demand across retail and corporate portfolios. Customer deposits increased 19% YoY to AED 500 bn . Current and Savings Account (CASA) deposits were 46% of total deposits , providing a stable funding base



Total assets reached AED 774 bn (up 19% vs 2024). to , reflecting healthy credit demand across retail and corporate portfolios. to . Current and Savings Account deposits were , providing a stable funding base Strong capital and liquidity: Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio strengthened to 13.79% as of Dec’25 (up from 12.56% in 2024), bolstered by retained earnings and the successful rights issue completed in Q4. Liquidity remained robust , with a liquidity coverage ratio of 131.3% and loan to deposit ratio at 81.2%, reflecting a prudent funding profile



Common Equity Tier 1 as of Dec’25 (up from 12.56% in 2024), bolstered by retained earnings and the successful rights issue completed in Q4. , with a liquidity coverage ratio of 131.3% and loan to deposit ratio at 81.2%, reflecting a prudent funding profile Improved asset quality: The Bank maintained high asset quality metrics. The Non Performing Loan (NPL) ratio improved to 1.83% (from 3.04% in 2024) and provision coverage increased to 146.4%, underlining conservative risk management and strong recovery efforts

(1) Proposed dividend subject to approval by regulators and shareholders at the Annual General Meeting

H.E. Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak | Chairman

“ADCB’s 2025 results underscore the Bank’s pivotal role in supporting the UAE’s economic growth and reflect our continued commitment to disciplined, sustainable expansion. As we mark the Bank’s 40th anniversary, ADCB remains firmly aligned with the UAE’s national vision - financing priority sectors, investing in innovation, and contributing to inclusive and long-term prosperity. This focus on long-term value creation is supported by targeted investment in capabilities that strengthen resilience, productivity and competitiveness.

The UAE is advancing a bold vision for artificial intelligence to drive productivity, efficiency and competitiveness. This ambition is centered on practical adoption, with AI agents integrated into everyday decision-making and supported by strong infrastructure, regulation and safeguards. As AI converges with other advanced technologies, ADCB is embedding AI across its operations to enhance decision-making, manage complexity and adapt in an increasingly dynamic economy.

The Bank’s robust governance framework and prudent risk management continue to be validated by international recognition, including the upgrade of our credit rating by S&P Global during the year. With market capitalization now exceeding AED 100 billion and a 12-month total shareholder return of 46%, ADCB is delivering strong and sustainable value to shareholders. We remain focused on supporting our customers and the wider economy, guided by integrity, ambition, and the highest standards of corporate governance.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank our shareholders and customers for their continued trust and support, and ADCB’s employees for their dedication and commitment to serving their communities.

On behalf of the Board, I would also like to express our sincere appreciation and gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi; His Highness Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the UAE Central Bank; and His Highness Sheikh Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, for their continued guidance and support.”

Ala’a Eraiqat | Group Chief Executive Officer

“ADCB's record performance in 2025 is the result of a clear vision and disciplined execution of our five-year strategy. The Bank achieved 18 consecutive quarters of growth in profit before tax, reaching AED 12.843 billion for FY’25, up 21% year on year, driven by strong, broad‑based income growth. Our cost to income ratio fell to a record low of 28.2%, supported by sustained efficiency gains from our digital and AI‑powered transformation.

We continued to expand our franchise by staying close to our customers – loan growth of 16% and deposit growth of 19%, supported by a AED 46 billion rise in Current and Savings Account (CASA), demonstrate the depth of customer trust and engagement. These inflows reflect the superior service, convenience and innovation the Bank provides across all segments.

During the year, we launched a comprehensive AI programme to embed artificial intelligence across all our processes, unlocking significant value and supporting the next phase of growth. Our businesses continued to deliver strong momentum: Retail Banking expanded its customer base and fee income; Corporate and Investment Banking executed landmark transactions and delivered robust credit growth; and Wealth Management saw increased client activity and inflows.

Entering 2026, ADCB has a fortified and resilient balance sheet, underpinned by total assets exceeding AED 770 billion and capital ratios above regulatory requirements. With a technology‑driven model and a clear five‑year roadmap, the Bank is well positioned to sustain strong performance and create long‑term value for our shareholders, customers and communities.”

Key strategic updates

ADCB successfully completed a landmark AED 6.1 billion rights issue, following the close of the subscription period on 4 December 2025. The transaction attracted strong investor demand, with total funded commitments exceeding AED 12 billion, including full subscription by Mubadala Investment Company to its proportional entitlement, providing anchor support. The remaining shares were more than three times oversubscribed, reflecting high confidence in ADCB’s strategy and growth outlook. The rights issue represents the largest transaction of its kind by a company with a primary listing on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), with net proceeds supporting accelerated organic growth and strengthening the Bank’s capital position.

In 2025, ADCB launched a strategic transformation programme to embed Artificial Intelligence (AI) at the core of its operating model, positioning AI as a key enabler of the Group’s medium-term strategy announced in January 2025. The Bank has established an at-scale AI roadmap comprising more than 150 use cases, supported by investments in data, cloud infrastructure and advanced analytics capabilities. This initiative is expected to enhance customer experience through faster, more personalised and seamless interactions, while driving productivity, resilience and sustainable value creation. Governance and execution capabilities have been strengthened through dedicated AI leadership, specialist delivery teams and partnerships with global AI leaders, with several AI platforms already live across the organisation.

Business and subsidiary updates

Corporate and Investment Banking Group delivered another strong year in 2025, supported by sustained client activity, disciplined balance sheet growth and continued leadership across key product areas. The Group deepened relationships with Government Related Entities (GREs) and major corporates, driving healthy credit expansion and solid growth in deposits through its market leading cash management franchise. The Bank also strengthened its presence in regional markets and maintained a leading position in capital markets, executing several landmark debt and equity transactions during the year. Supported by robust fee income and enhanced cross border capabilities, the Group continues to play a vital role in financing strategic sectors and supporting economic development across the UAE and wider region.

Retail Banking Group delivered solid performance in 2025, supported by strong customer acquisition, expanding digital adoption and continued enhancement of its wealth and deposit propositions. CASA growth remained strong, driven by targeted acquisition campaigns and an expanded product suite, while wealth momentum continued with healthy investment and insurance flows. Retail Banking Group also advanced its digital‑first strategy, with the majority of transactions now self‑served, strong progress in end‑to‑end digital lending and the launch of new digital investment capabilities.

Private Banking and Wealth Management delivered strong growth in 2025, supported by continued client onboarding and strong momentum across its investment and advisory platforms. The Group welcomed 277 new clients in the fourth quarter alone, reflecting sustained demand for its sophisticated wealth propositions. Assets under management within investment and advisory solutions increased by 50% year on year, underscoring strong client engagement and the successful rollout of enhanced product offerings. With a focus on deepening relationships, expanding tailored solutions and capturing emerging opportunities in the region’s fast evolving wealth landscape, the business remains well positioned to support the long-term financial ambitions of its clients and reinforce ADCB’s leadership in private banking.

Treasury & Investment Group further strengthened the Bank’s wholesale funding profile and reinforced its position in key global markets. During the year, ADCB successfully issued two benchmark Formosa bonds, including a dual listed USD 600 million transaction in February and a second USD 600 million five year issuance in June, both attracting sizeable order books dominated by Asian investors. These well received transactions enabled the Bank to price at increasingly competitive levels.

ADCB Egypt delivered another year of strong performance, underpinned by resilient business fundamentals and continued balance sheet expansion. Net profit for Q4’25 rose 118% year on year to EGP 1.4 billion, delivering a return on equity of 32%, while full year net profit increased 46% to EGP 5.25 billion with a return on equity of 35%. The franchise continued to strengthen its market position, supported by disciplined lending growth, with net loans rising 29% year on year to EGP 67 billion, and total deposits expanding 29% to EGP 150 billion as at year end. ADCB Egypt remains focused on prudent growth, deepening customer relationships and supporting economic activity across key sectors, reinforcing its role as a meaningful contributor to the Group’s regional performance.

Al Hilal Bank continued to advance its transformation into a fully digital Islamic bank, delivering strong progress in customer adoption and platform innovation throughout 2025. The Bank launched more than 20 new features on its mobile app during the year and onboarded all new customers exclusively through digital channels. By year end, more than 95% of active customers were banking digitally, driving meaningful efficiency gains while enhancing service quality and experience. With a growing suite of digital first offerings and a clear focus on innovation, Al Hilal Bank remains well positioned to serve the evolving needs of its customers and reinforce its leadership in digital Islamic banking.

Meedaf continued to build strong momentum in its first year, advancing its role as an innovation driven non core banking holding platform supporting financial and non financial institutions across the region. The company strengthened its ecosystem through strategic partnerships, including a joint venture with Brink’s to enhance cash management services and an investment in InDebted, which subsequently established a UAE office to expand AI powered collections capabilities in the region. During the year, TouchPoints, ADCB’s market leading loyalty programme, was transitioned into to the Meedaf portfolio, further expanding its reach through a new partnership with Zayed International Airport and a growing network of over 8,600 merchant partners. With a portfolio focused on digital, data driven and customer centric solutions, Meedaf is well positioned to support ADCB’s diversification strategy while contributing to Abu Dhabi’s emergence as a regional centre for financial innovation.

AI and digital transformation

ADCB advanced AI transformation in Q4’25, rolling out new use cases that are already improving productivity across the Bank. Mobile banking development teams have achieved an uplift of approximately 30% in coding efficiency through AI assisted engineering. The Bank also introduced the AI-powered ‘Enterprise Knowledge’ tool, providing employees with instant, voice enabled access to a comprehensive library of internal policies and regulatory documents to support faster, well informed decision-making. In parallel, ‘Board Observer’ has been deployed to equip leadership with real time verified insights. ADCB also expanded the use of ‘Credit Companion’, a generative AI tool that analyses complex credit documents, enabling faster, data driven processes.

ADCB continued to strengthen its technology and digital capabilities in 2025, delivering enhancements that improved security, resilience and customer experience. The Bank introduced biometric in‑app authentication for card transactions, reducing fraud risk and enabling faster approvals. For corporate clients, new digital solutions, including automated invoice processing, instant invoice payments and end‑of‑service benefits automation, enhanced efficiency and supported working‑capital optimisation. ADCB also modernised its core infrastructure through major data‑centre upgrades and expanded cloud adoption. Together, these initiatives reinforce the Bank’s commitment to secure, scalable and customer‑centric innovation.

Emiratisation

ADCB continued to demonstrate leadership in national talent development throughout 2025, maintaining 100% Emiratisation across all banking roles in its Al Ain operations, a firstofitskind milestone in the UAE banking sector. The Bank strengthened its talent pipeline by recruiting 238 UAE nationals during the year, bringing total Emirati headcount to 2,054 which constitutes approximately 40% of the total national workforce. Emiratis also account for 40% of the Management Executive Committee members, with 41% of Emirati employees in critical roles, underscoring their contributions across highimpact functions and strategic decision making. ADCB’s achievements were recognised with the prestigious Nafis Diamond Award for exceptional progress in Emiratisation, reflecting the Bank’s strong commitment to developing national talent and supporting the UAE’s long term human capital agenda.

Sustainability