Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (“ADCB”) announced the launch of its new Corporate TouchPoints Credit Card featuring a robust loyalty programme for corporate clients, designed to provide financial flexibility.

This card empowers businesses to manage expenses effectively while earning valuable rewards through the bank’s TouchPoints loyalty programme.

Customers could earn 1.5 TouchPoints for every AED 1 spent domestically and 2.5 TouchPoints for every AED 1 spent internationally, with a monthly cap of 100,000 TouchPoints for each category. These points can be redeemed for a range of products and services, including utility payments, dining, travel, and priceless experiences. Future enhancements will offer clients the flexibility to convert their points into airline miles, merchant vouchers, discounts, and credits.

In addition to the loyalty programme, the card offers features that help corporate clients manage their finances more efficiently, and securely. Benefits include a global redemption programme with exclusive local and global merchant deals, aimed at elevating the business savings experience. The card provides competitive credit limits, simplified expense tracking, and enhanced security features, such as “Chip & PIN”, contactless payments, and 3D Secure. The card also integrates the Mastercard Corporate Carbon Calculator which allows businesses to monitor the estimated carbon footprint of their corporate spending.

The ADCB TouchPoints loyalty programme has grown into a robust ecosystem, supported by an extensive network of partnerships with over 660 merchant partners now accepting TouchPoints as a digital payment method. This growing network allows customers to enjoy greater convenience and flexibility, with seamless redemptions through partner platforms, payment gateways, and point of sale (POS) terminals.

ADCB continues to demonstrate its commitment to providing innovative and customer-centric solutions for corporate clients. These include tailored financing options, cash management services, trade finance solutions, and investment banking services, all aimed at increasing business efficiency and driving growth.