GRAND-LANCY, Switzerland – Temenos (SIX: TEMN), a global leader in banking technology, today announced ADCB Egypt, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank Group, one of the leading banking institutions in the UAE, has gone live with Temenos Payments Hub to modernize its payments infrastructure and enable faster and more efficient cross border payments.

The implementation, delivered in collaboration with Temenos Delivery Partner ITSS, enables ADCB Egypt to process SWIFT payments for its retail and business customers using the ISO 20022 MX messaging standard. The new MX format provides richer, structured data for improved accuracy and interoperability between banks.

By adopting ISO 20022-ready capabilities within Temenos Payments Hub, ADCB Egypt achieves higher straight-through-processing (STP), minimizing manual intervention and accelerating settlement times for customers. The solution also provides ADCB Egypt with centralized orchestration of payment flows, improving visibility and control. Its scalable technology efficiently handles the bank’s growing transaction volumes and supports expansion to other payment types within a single enterprise hub.

Already running on Temenos Core, ADCB Egypt now leverages an integrated platform for core banking and payments. This unified approach simplifies operations and improves agility for ADCB Egypt to scale efficiently and deliver faster, smarter payment services.

Ihab Elswerkey CEO & Managing Director of ADCB – Egypt, commented: “Digital transformation is a key priority for ADCB Egypt and a key pillar of our long-term growth agenda, in alignment with our Group’s digitization strategy to reshape its operations and create value for all of its stakeholders. Going live with the Temenos Payments Hub reflects our continued investment in advanced, scalable technologies that enhance efficiency, resilience, and customer experience. This milestone aligns with Egypt’s Vision 2030 by strengthening the financial infrastructure and enabling a more inclusive, digitally driven banking ecosystem. Our collaboration with Temenos and ITSS brought strong market expertise, allowing us to remain agile, ahead of the curve and competitive in a rapidly evolving market”

Santhosh Rao, Managing Director - MEA, Temenos, added: “Congratulations to ADCB Egypt on this successful go-live. This milestone positions ADCB at the forefront of payments in the Egyptian market and showcases how, with our best-of-breed solution, banks across the region can swiftly adapt to change and deliver the modern payment services their customers increasingly demand.”

Patrick Jaccoud, CEO, ITSS, said: “As a trusted Temenos partner, ITSS is proud to support ADCB Egypt in advancing its digital payments strategy. This successful go-live demonstrates how together with Temenos, we help forward-thinking institutions like ADCB Egypt accelerate innovation, scale efficiently and set a new benchmark for digital payments in the region.”

About Temenos

Temenos (SIX: TEMN) is a global leader in banking technology. Through our market-leading core banking suite and best-in-class modular solutions, we are modernizing the banking industry. Banks of all sizes utilize our adaptable technology – on-premises, in the cloud, or as SaaS – to deliver next-generation services and AI-enhanced experiences that elevate banking for their customers. Our mission is to create a world where people can live their best financial lives.

For more information, please visit www.temenos.com.

About ADCB-Egypt

Member of Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) Group, the third largest financial institution in the UAE, ADCB Egypt was established in 2020 through the global acquisition of UNB Group. With a vision to be the most preferred bank to its customers, ADCB Egypt aims to deliver revolutionary banking solutions and lead the digitization breakthrough backed by its Group’s expertise.

ADCB Egypt is actively present across the whole spectrum of customers offering a wide range of financial products, services and innovative digital solutions for Retail, Affluent customers, SMEs and Corporate, providing the highest level of service excellence and convenience. ADCB Egypt reaches out to its customers not only through its highly advanced online services but also through a nationwide network of branches and ATMs.

For more info: www.adcb.com.eg