Abu Dhabi : The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) took part in the Middle East Poultry Expo in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from May 1 to 3. Their objective was to exhibit the progress being made towards achieving sustainable agricultural development in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and to emphasize their role in enhancing food production and quality by showcasing their ongoing research and projects. They also aimed to identify new opportunities and challenges in the poultry sector and to learn from international experiences and expertise to support their efforts towards attaining food and biosecurity.

At the conference held in conjunction with the exhibition, the researchers from the Authority presented two working papers. One of the papers, presented by Saeed Al-Yamahi, discussed the adenovirus that infects broiler chickens. The paper examined various detection and control methods, as well as the efforts made by the Authority to eliminate the virus and ensure biosecurity.

Mohammed Omar Barsheed, from the Authority's livestock sector, presented a working paper on the development of poultry production in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and opportunities and areas of investment, pointing out that the Emirate of Abu Dhabi includes 29 major commercial farms for poultry production in addition to about 300 other farms for small producers.

With the increasing demand for poultry meat consumption, there is a significant opportunity for the expansion of this crucial sector, which can benefit from excellent infrastructure, government interest and support, as well as the availability of poultry industry experts.

ADAFSA recognizes the Middle East Poultry Expo as one of the most significant exhibitions in the poultry industry. It offers a vital platform to showcase ADAFSA's initiatives towards developing the livestock sector and, specifically, the poultry production sector. Additionally, the exhibition provides an opportunity to introduce innovative services to producers that aim to improve production efficiency and reinforce the biosecurity system.

As the government authority responsible for agriculture, food safety, food security, and biosecurity in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, ADAFSA is eager to participate in exhibitions and conferences relevant to its area of interest and role. This participation enables ADAFSA to promote its efforts towards achieving sustainable agricultural development and enhancing food production and quality while also raising awareness about its crucial role in ensuring biosecurity in the region.

Through its participation in the Middle East Poultry Expo, ADAFSA aims to achieve several objectives. Firstly, it seeks to gain knowledge of the latest technologies and biosecurity controls relevant to the poultry industry in the Middle East. Additionally, ADAFSA hopes to explore potential cooperation and partnership opportunities with other participants at the exhibition. Moreover, the exhibition offers a chance to exchange information, promote scientific research in the field, and provide an opportunity for researchers and cadres of the Authority to benefit from the scientific program. The program includes attending lectures, workshops, and discussion sessions, communicating with experts and researchers in the field, and learning about their experiences and opinions while exchanging ideas with them.

ADAFSA is in charge of developing the agriculture and food sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in a sustainable manner that ensures the achievement of the Abu Dhabi Government's Vision. In doing so, it aims to enhance food and biosecurity and ensure the health of animals and plants.

It is also the competent authority for agriculture, food safety and food and biosecurity in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and is responsible for many tasks and responsibilities, including formulating policies and strategies to enhance food security, developing a sustainable agriculture sector, ensuring food safety and biosecurity through innovative services and modern technology, directing investment and setting plans, and launching programs and initiatives aimed at increasing the contribution of the agricultural sector to the GDP of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Additionally, ADAFSA is responsible for issuing necessary approvals and permits for activities related to agriculture and food, as well as monitoring and inspecting farms, food establishments, agricultural production requirements, and imported/exported food and agricultural materials traded within the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The authority also oversees control over pesticide residues and veterinary medicines in accordance with existing legislation.

