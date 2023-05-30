Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has issued a decision to administratively close the HOLLOWMEAT Restaurant in Al Ain. The restaurant, holding trade license number CN-2756683, has been found in violation of Law No. (2) of 2008 regarding food in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and its accompanying legislation. Furthermore, its practices pose a significant risk to public health.

ADAFSA's food control report revealed that the administrative closure was a result of repeated high-risk violations and the restaurant's failure to adhere to food safety requirements. These lapses have compromised the level of food safety and consumer well-being. The inspection uncovered the presence of insects in the meat and vegetable preparation area, as well as in the clean utensil storage section.

Despite multiple inspections, the establishment did not address the inspectors' concerns regarding food safety requirements. The inspectors documented three violations, but the necessary corrective measures were not taken, and the observed deficiencies were left unresolved.

The Authority has emphasized that the closure order will remain in effect until the identified violations are rectified, and the establishment meets all necessary requirements to ensure the safety and hygiene of the food served.

ADAFSA highlighted that these administrative closure decisions and the identification of observed violations are part of ongoing inspection efforts to strengthen the food safety system in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. It underscores the supervisory role of the Authority in ensuring that all establishments comply with food safety requirements. All types of establishments and food products are subject to periodic inspections by ADAFSA's inspectors to guarantee compliance with the highest food safety standards.

The Authority also encourages the public to communicate with them and report any violations detected in any food establishment, such as non-compliance or suspicion of food content, by calling the toll-free number for the Abu Dhabi government, 800555. ADAFSA's inspectors will handle take the necessary measures to ensure the delivery of safe and sound food to all members of the community in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.