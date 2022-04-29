Dubai: Globale Media, one of India’s largest AI-driven mobile advertising platforms, today announced that it has started operations in the UAE to extend services across the MENA region by expanding their network of advertisers and publishers.

The ad-tech platform has been shaking up the advertising world with its avant-garde user-acquisition strategies for advertisers in India and the APAC region.

Speaking on this strategic move, Neeraj Sharma, Vice-President – Global Business, Globale Media, said, “MENA has seen unprecedented growth in mobile technology. All of this development bodes good news for brands and marketers, and we want to be there before the game begins. We are the forerunners of AI-based marketing and we know what it entails to get the act together. By being closer to the people and in the region, we will be better equipped to help our brands and marketers to reach out to their target audiences.”

Globale Media helps its clients across branding and user acquisition with the help of their proprietary app recommendation engines, and provide high-quality visibility with the help of targeted ad campaigns. Globale Media’s proprietary tool gives their users an enhanced experience which is more personalized and contextual.

In a thriving mobile market, advertisers are relying on mobile marketing for success, the company said. With more people relying on their mobile phones and other electronic gadgets to stay connected, there is a drastic growth in the level of brand engagement. Marketers are fast evolving to cater to this tech-savvy consumerist audience and have adapted to ensure a steady growth in the post-pandemic era.

Today, AI is the fourth most used technology, but by 2026 it will be the top-most used technology. In the GCC countries, investments in 5G technology have gathered momentum during and after the pandemic. The region is expected to have improved mobile capacity and coverage. In 2020, internet ad spend in MENA amounted to around 4.4 billion U.S. dollars and it is expected to increase to 7.9 billion U.S. dollars by 2024. Globale Media aims to enable companies to rely on AI right from the start to have an edge over their competitors.

About Globale Media:

Globale Media supports advertisers aiming to reach their brand awareness and user acquisition goals. Through their direct partnerships with top OEMs and publishers, Globale Media creates unique experiences for app marketers. They do it by providing a variety of offerings such as their proprietary Keyboard Search Ads, App recommendation on OEM channels, Appography via P2P offline sharing apps, and exclusive placements with 100+ Top SDK partners. Globale Media was recently recognized with high rankings in AppsFlyer’s Performance Index XIII. They aim to launch new offerings for the advertisers in the MENA region very soon.