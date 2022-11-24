Abu Dhabi, UAE: AD Ports Group, the leading facilitator of global trade, logistics, and industry, is advising the public that a joint training exercise will take place at 10:00am on 24 November 2022 at Delma Port. The exercise, which will simulate a maritime incident at the port, is part of ongoing planning and preparation for emergency and crisis response in Abu Dhabi.

Thirteen government entities are scheduled to participate in the joint exercise, in addition to some entities from the private sector.

Participants include: Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre in Abu Dhabi (Joint Local Operations Center); Critical Infrastructure and Coastal Protection Authority; Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, Department of Municipalities and Transport; Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority; Department of Health – Abu Dhabi; Abu Dhabi Waste Management Center – Tadweer; Department of Culture and Tourism; Abu Dhabi Customs; National Center of Meteorology; Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC); Abu Dhabi Government Media Office; Abu Dhabi Airports Company (Delma Island Airport); Zayed Search and Rescue Volunteer Team; Dalma Co-operative Society; and National Search and Rescue Center; and Emirates Red Crescent.

The joint exercise aims to clarify the roles and responsibilities of the different organisations participating in the exercise, monitor their capabilities and identify opportunities for improvement. It will enhance the capabilities of AD Ports Group and other participating entities for addressing potential risks in incidents that require a coordinated response.

Preparation for the joint exercise includes identifying all the roles and responsibilities of the participating organisations, in addition to appointing observers to evaluate team performance. It will also include the formation of a communication management team, the identification of actions and priorities of the response teams, determination of the level of emergency classification, and coordination with the authorities. In addition, the exercise will ensure that the resources and capabilities required are available to monitor the potential risks of any crisis and how best to respond.