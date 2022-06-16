Abu Dhabi, UAE: AD Ports Group and National Marine Dredging Company Group, one of the world’s leading Engineering, Procurement, Construction (EPC) and marine dredging groups, announced today that they inked an agreement to establish a new joint company to conduct offshore surveys and subsea services in the UAE, across the GCC region, as well as in select international markets.

The agreement was signed at AD Ports Group headquarters by Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director & Group CEO, AD Ports Group and Eng. Yasser Zaghloul, the Group Chief Executive Officer at National Marine Dredging Group. The signing ceremony was held in presence of senior representatives from both parties.

The new joint venture, SAFEEN Surveys and Subsea Services, will offer a unique portfolio comprising offshore surveys (geophysical and geotechnical), trenching, and dredging support services. Additionally, the company will provide integrated subsea services, such as commercial diving services, remotely operated vehicles, and unmanned inspections vessels, along with the provision of customised, cost effective and innovative solutions tailored for offshore operations related to the oil & gas and renewable energy sectors.

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director & Group CEO, AD Ports Group, said, "We at AD Ports Group are proud to partner with NMDC Group, one of the local and international leading EPC and marine dredging groups, which has garnered an outstanding reputation for implementing world-class projects. With this agreement in hand and the new joint company rising to meet needs of the the oil & gas and renewable energy sectors, SAFEEN Surveys and Subsea Services will deliver exceptional experience and expertise in the marine and diving services for our UAE clients to take advantage of. This in turn further supports the leadership’s efforts to foster a sustainable, diversified, and knowledge-based economy."

Eng. Yasser Zaghloul, Group CEO at National Marine Dredging Group, said, "NMDC Group is a recognised expert in the field with over four decades of experience in providing offshore surveys and subsea services. By combining our expertise with our long-term partner, AD Ports Group, the new company will offer the most advanced and innovative offshore surveys and diving solutions to different types of environments and across wider geographies. This will without a doubt contribute to NMDC Group’s ongoing growth and expansion strategy as it further strengthens its reputation as a global EPC and marine dredging major.”

Captain Ammar Mubarak Al Shaiba, CEO of SAFEEN Feeders and Acting CEO of the Ports Operating Company at AD Ports Group, said, "The new joint venture will take the offshore surveys and subsea services towards new horizons by combining the excellent track record of both organisations and implementing novel innovations across some of the most region’s most demanding active projects. We at AD Ports Group will utilise our experience and the raw talent of our professional teams to ensure our clients in the UAE, the GCC, and at the international level are furnished with unrivalled services that meet and exceed their expectations."

SAFEEN Survey and Subsea Services will operate in the UAE, GCC, and global markets where both AD Ports Group and NMDC maintain a presence. These targeted global markets will include Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Taiwan, Sudan, Iraq, Mauritania, Mauritius, Guinea, Pakistan, and Western India.

About AD Ports Group:

Established in 2006, AD Ports Group today serves as the region’s premier facilitator of logistics, industry, and trade, as well as a bridge linking Abu Dhabi to the world. Listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX: ADPORTS), AD Ports Group’s vertically integrated business approach has proven instrumental in driving the emirate’s economic development over the past decade.

Operating several clusters covering Ports, Economic Cities & Free Zones, Maritime, Logistics, and Digital, AD Ports Group’s portfolio comprises 10 ports and terminals, and more than 550 square kilometres of economic zones within KIZAD and ZonesCorp, the largest integrated trade, logistics, and industrial business grouping in the Middle East.

AD Ports Group is rated A+ by S&P and A+ – Outlook Stable by Fitch.

For more information, please visit: adportsgroup.com

About NMDC (The Group)

National Marine Dredging Company (The Group), the UAE’s leading contractor in the field of engineering, procurement, construction, and marine dredging in the Middle East spanning vital sectors, creating solutions that meet the challenges of the future in the energy EPC sector. Under its umbrella, the group owns and operates NMDC, NPCC, and EEMDC.

NMDC is a leading contractor in the field of dredging and marine civil construction, delivering a range of services including the construction of port infrastructure, land reclamation, coastal defense, and deepening and maintenance of waterways. NMDC owns and operates a modern fleet of dredgers supported by a wide range of auxiliary equipment including tugs, workboats, barges, and survey vessels.