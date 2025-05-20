The platform provides robust emergency response capabilities by ensuring the timely delivery of critical healthcare logistics

Abu Dhabi, UAE: AD Ports Group (ADX: ADPORTS) and Burjeel Holdings (ADX: BURJEEL) have officially launched their healthcare logistics joint venture (JV), DOCKTOUR, during Make it in the Emirates, one of the UAE’s most comprehensive economic programs.

The platform was unveiled at the Burjeel Holdings booth, in the presence of His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO of AD Ports Group, and Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings.

DOCKTOUR marks a bold expansion in healthcare logistics, aiming at redefining how medical services and infrastructure are delivered to communities across Africa. It will serve as a comprehensive supply chain platform integrating logistics, modular infrastructure, training, and emergency response into a single, unified ecosystem.

DOCKTOUR will supplement Burjeel Holdings’ operations and management subsidiary, Operonix, which has a proven track record in managing large-scale healthcare projects across Africa. The JV will be backed by AD Ports Group’s extensive logistics infrastructure and broad presence in strategic markets across Africa.

Leveraging the combined strengths of AD Ports Group and Burjeel Holdings’ network of healthcare entities, DOCKTOUR is designed to address Africa’s healthcare challenges through a logistics-led approach. The platform will streamline and modernise medical supply chains, facilitate the deployment of modular healthcare units—including container-based hospitals and clinics and enable the establishment of full-service medical infrastructure, including field hospitals and permanent facilities.

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO of AD Ports Group, said: “DOCKTOUR is about delivering impact where it’s needed most. By combining our logistics strength with Burjeel’s medical excellence, we are building a platform that can truly transform how healthcare is delivered in Africa. This is a practical, scalable solution to a growing need, and a reflection of our shared commitment to supporting resilient, community-focused healthcare systems across Africa, in line with our wise leadership vision.”

In alignment with the UAE’s humanitarian aid vision, DOCKTOUR will also provide robust emergency response capabilities by ensuring the timely delivery of critical healthcare logistics. Additionally, the platform will support local capacity-building through clinical training initiatives and implement data-driven inventory and logistics systems to minimise delays and bridge service gaps across the region.

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings added: “DOCKTOUR represents a new model of impact. It’s a full-spectrum platform that integrates advanced clinical systems with logistics capability and operational scale. Our aim is to bring care, along with stability, readiness, and partnership, to the regions that need it most.”

In addition to its core logistics role, DOCKTOUR will also explore the establishment of medical offices across AD Ports Group’s areas of operation in Africa to support a range of healthcare-related services, including medical logistics and medical tourism. DOCKTOUR will also assess evolving opportunities within the African markets with the aim of contributing to long-term, sustainable growth in the region’s healthcare ecosystem.

As Africa’s population expands, the continent is becoming a key driver of global growth. With Sub-Saharan Africa’s GDP projected to grow steadily through 2027, AD Ports Group and Burjeel Holdings are aligning their strengths to deliver healthcare solutions that meet urgent needs while supporting long-term economic and social development.

DOCKTOUR will engage with governments, regional health authorities, and humanitarian agencies to deepen its impact. Through partnerships with national health ministries, international NGOs, and UAE-led humanitarian initiatives, it will facilitate the rapid mobilisation of logistics in emergencies, deliver critical care during disease outbreaks and post-crisis recovery, and support long-term community health programs. These efforts will include maternal and child care, immunisation campaigns, disease surveillance, and mobile health education.

The name DOCKTOUR is inspired by the words ‘Dock’, ‘Tour’, and ‘Doctor’, reflecting the JV’s commitment to delivering agile, accessible, and world-class healthcare solutions, leveraging the integrated offerings of AD Ports Group, its global presence, operations across 34 terminals, as well as its capabilities including a fleet of 247 vessels and a global logistics network.

About AD Ports Group:

Established in 2006, AD Ports Group today serves as a global trade enabler of logistics, industry, and trade, as well as a bridge linking Abu Dhabi to the world. Listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX: ADPORTS), AD Ports Group’s vertically integrated business approach has proven instrumental in driving the Emirate’s economic development over the past decade.

Operating five business clusters covering Ports, Economic Cities & Free Zones, Maritime & Shipping, Logistics, and Digital, AD Ports Group’s portfolio comprises 34 terminals, with a presence in over 50 countries, and more than 550 square kilometres of economic zones within KEZAD Group, the largest integrated trade, logistics, and industrial business grouping in the Middle East.

AD Ports Group is rated “AA-” Outlook stable by Fitch, and “A1” outlook stable by Moody’s.

For more information, please visit: adportsgroup.com